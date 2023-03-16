Advanced search
    SYN   BG1100008132

SYNTHETICA AD

(SYN)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
50.50 BGN    0.00%
Synthetica : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

03/16/2023 | 10:55am EDT
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 16.03.2023 16:36:44 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Synthetica AD (0SYA), ISIN BG2100003123.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Synthetica AD published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 14:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 16,1 M 8,68 M 8,68 M
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net Debt 2021 47,3 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 004x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 152 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart SYNTHETICA AD
Duration : Period :
Synthetica AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iva Hristova Garvanska-Sofiyanska Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nikolai Atanasov Dachev Director
Plamen Peev Patev Director
Milena Stoyanova Director-Investor Relations
Stoianka Doncheva Petrova Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNTHETICA AD1.00%82
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)3.48%56 524
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.70%23 934
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-0.89%10 967
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.56%10 557
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.19%8 565