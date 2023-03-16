Synthetica : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
16.03.2023 16:36:44 (local time)
Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Synthetica AD (0SYA), ISIN BG2100003123.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
Synthetica AD published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 14:54:07 UTC.