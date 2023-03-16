Synthetica : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

16.03.2023 16:36:44 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Synthetica AD (0SYA), ISIN BG2100003123.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

