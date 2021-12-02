Log in
    SYN   BG1100008132

SYNTHETICA AD

(SYN)
Synthetica : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 02.12.2021 14:48:18 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (SYN)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Synthetica AD dated 30 November 2021 has passed the following resolutions:
- Revocation of the decision for the election of a registered auditor adopted by the GMS held on 29 June 2021
- Election of a registered auditor for the year 2021
- Change of the registered address of the company from Sofia, 47 N. Y. Vaptsarov Blvd., to Sofia, 43 Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Synthetica AD published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
