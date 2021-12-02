Synthetica : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

02.12.2021 14:48:18 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (SYN)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Synthetica AD dated 30 November 2021 has passed the following resolutions:

- Revocation of the decision for the election of a registered auditor adopted by the GMS held on 29 June 2021

- Election of a registered auditor for the year 2021

- Change of the registered address of the company from Sofia, 47 N. Y. Vaptsarov Blvd., to Sofia, 43 Christopher Columbus Blvd.

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

