01.04.2024 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Synthetica AD-Sofia

- BSE code: 0SYA

- ISIN code: BG2100003123

- Date of partial repayment: 05.04.2024

- Total partial repayment: BGN 250000

- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 50

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 04.04.2024 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 02.04.2024 (Ex Date: 03.04.2024).

- Following 05.04.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 1750000.

- Exchange transactions executed after 02.04.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 350.

