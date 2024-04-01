Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Synthetica AD-Sofia
- BSE code: 0SYA
- ISIN code: BG2100003123
- Date of partial repayment: 05.04.2024
- Total partial repayment: BGN 250000
- Partial repayment per bond: BGN 50
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 04.04.2024 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 02.04.2024 (Ex Date: 03.04.2024).
- Following 05.04.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on BGN 1750000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 02.04.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on BGN 350.
