Synthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

12.04.2023 11:00:10 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)

On the grounds of Art. 78 (2) in conjunction with Art. 78 (1), item 9 of Part IV - Trading Rules of the Exchange's Rules and Regulations, the trading in the issue of bonds of Synthetica AD (0SYA), ISIN BG2100003123, is suspended by order of the BSE Director of Trading at 10:53 am till the end of the trading session on 12 April 2023.

The reason for suspension from trading is the discontinuation of accrual of interest earned on the bond issue as a result of a received notification of a delay in interest and amortisation payment on the bond issue due on 05 April 2023.

