Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Synthetica AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYN   BG1100008132

SYNTHETICA AD

(SYN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
50.50 BGN   -.--%
04:50aSynthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
04:50aSynthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
04:40aSynthetica : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

04/12/2023 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments 12.04.2023 10:59:43 (local time)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-04-12T07:59:50.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action delay in interest and amortization payment
Effective from 2023-04-12T07:53:59.Z
Effective to 2023-04-13T06:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Synthetica AD-Sofia
Issuer 747800K0S5X7KW0JS220
Instrument identifier BG2100003123
Instrument full name Synthetica bond
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments

Attachments

Disclaimer

Synthetica AD published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SYNTHETICA AD
04:50aSynthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
04:50aSynthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
04:40aSynthetica : Coupon Payment
PU
03/30Synthetica : Coupon Payment
PU
03/30Synthetica : Partial Repayment
PU
03/16Synthetica : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
03/01Synthetica AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/23Synthetica : Insider information
PU
2022Synthetica : Insider information
PU
2022Synthetica : Insider information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,1 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net Debt 2021 47,3 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 004x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 152 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart SYNTHETICA AD
Duration : Period :
Synthetica AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iva Hristova Garvanska-Sofiyanska Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lubomir Krasimirov Kolchev Chairman
Nikolai Atanasov Dachev Vice Chairman
Milena Stoyanova Stoyanova Director-Investor Relations
Stoyanka Doncheva Petrova Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNTHETICA AD1.00%85
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)12.20%62 675
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED7.36%24 542
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.11%12 160
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-2.39%10 741
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.40%9 868
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer