Synthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

12.04.2023 10:59:43 (local time)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:

Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-04-12T07:59:50.Z

Action type Suspension

Reasons for the action delay in interest and amortization payment

Effective from 2023-04-12T07:53:59.Z

Effective to 2023-04-13T06:30:00.Z

Ongoing True

Trading venue(s) XBUL

Issuer name Synthetica AD-Sofia

Issuer 747800K0S5X7KW0JS220

Instrument identifier BG2100003123

Instrument full name Synthetica bond

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

