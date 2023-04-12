Synthetica : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
12.04.2023 10:59:43 (local time)
Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-04-12T07:59:50.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action delay in interest and amortization payment
Effective from 2023-04-12T07:53:59.Z
Effective to 2023-04-13T06:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Synthetica AD-Sofia
Issuer 747800K0S5X7KW0JS220
Instrument identifier BG2100003123
Instrument full name Synthetica bond
