SimonMed Imaging ("SimonMed"), one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States, announces the continuation of its partnership with SyntheticMR for research as well as the upcoming expansion of synthetic availability from SyntheticMR's SyMRI NEURO software at its facilities.

SimonMed has currently 9 installed scanners in three states with synthetic capability from SyMRI NEURO: Arizona, California, and Illinois. The expansion will add 10 scanners to include three new states: Florida, Nevada, and Colorado. More will follow. SyntheticMR's unique SyMRI technology supports a faster MR imaging workflow and allows doctors and patients to follow disease progression and therapy efficacy with more accuracy. It provides tissue maps, volumes, and industry-first myelin measurements that give healthcare professionals the ability to provide objective decision support.

"We anticipate the addition of synthetic capability from SyMRI NEURO on scanners across many more SimonMed facilities," said Dr. Lefkowitz, Medical Director of MRI at SimonMed. "We are now using SyMRI's Quantitative Neuro Reports routinely to draw attention to the most important global metrics which arise from synthetic: brain parenchymal fraction (BPF) and myelin-correlated parenchymal fraction (MyCPF). Both are important metrics of brain health, with the MyCPF providing a critical qualitative component that goes beyond simple gross brain volume."

Since initial trials began in January 2020 and licensure in August 2020, SimonMed has used SyMRI NEURO not just for routine substitution of synthetic for conventional images (e.g. synthetic minus T2 and T2-FLAIR), but to study the myelin composition of WM lesions. We continue to research additional synthetic-based investigative parameters that will serve to further characterize brain tissue as FDA 510(k) clearance is achieved.

"By broadening SyMRI's reach to more states and scanners, this partnership reflects our joint commitment to pioneering technology that places the patient's experience at the heart of healthcare innovation," says Jared Dixon, President of Sales, NAM at SyntheticMR Inc. "SimonMed's dedication to excellence ensures that patients and their providers receive nothing short of the best-in-class solutions, enriching lives and advancing healthcare standards."

SimonMed, with contributions from SyntheticMR, has integrated SyMRI's Quantitative Neuro Reports into semi-automated PowerScribe templates with autotexts and autofills to facilitate reporting. These serve to incorporate 6 distinct quantitative metrics of brain health based on an age-matched reference population. This work complements SimonMed's contributions to personalized imaging for early diagnosis and treatment of disease spearheaded by its SimonONE division.

SimonMed remains at the forefront of innovation and research in radiology and continues to pioneer research for more accurate results and an improved patient experience.

About SyntheticMR

SyntheticMR AB develops and markets innovative software solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). SyntheticMR AB has developed SyMRI®, delivering multiple, adjustable contrast images and quantitative data from a single 5-minute scan. The SyMRI product is available in different packages. SyMRI NEURO delivers multiple contrast images, tissue segmentations and quantitative data on the brain. SyMRI MSK provides multiple contrast images and quantitative data for knee and spine anatomies. SyMRI NEURO is CE-marked and FDA 510(k) cleared and SyMRI MSK is CE-marked. SyMRI is a registered trademark in Europe and the USA. SyntheticMR is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market Exchange in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, visit www.syntheticmr.com.

About SimonMed

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SimonMed is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States. SimonMed has approximately 170 sites across 11 states and over 200 subspecialty-trained radiologists. SimonMed offers the full modality of diagnostic scans, including 3T MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, X-rays, among others. The company uses the newest, most advanced, diagnostic imaging technologies while maintaining affordability and accessibility. SimonMed is a worldwide leader in the clinical use of AI to improve diagnoses with one of the largest global deployments to enhance early breast cancer detection and in the evaluation of brain disorders. Through its simonONE division, SimonMed is also at the forefront of personalized imaging for the early diagnosis and treatment of disease. For more information, visit simonone.com and simonmed.com.