(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Gulf Marine Services PLC, down 7.4% at 15.20 pence, 12-month range 4.19p-15.44p. Shares in the provider of self-propelled and self-elevating support vessels for the offshore oil, gas, and renewables sectors fall. Gulf Marine says adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2023 will be about USD86 million, having previously guided between USD83 million and USD86 million. Gulf Marine reconfirms its adjusted Ebitda guidance for 2024 at USD87 million to USD95 million.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

888 Holdings PLC, down 6.9% at 75.41p, 12-month range 50.50p-133.90p. The gambling firm says that revenue in the final quarter of 2024 fell 7.2% to GBP424 million from GBP457 million a year earlier. Full-year revenue drops 7.5% to GBP1.71 billion from GBP1.85 billion. "In FY23 the group made important strategic and operational progress in the face of some significant regulatory and compliance headwinds," Chief Exective Per Widerstrom comments.

----------

Synthomer PLC, down 4.4% at 128.42p, 12-month range 14.44p-301.37p. The chemicals manufacturer falls, after having its target price cut. UBS cuts Synthomer price target to 155p from 205p. It reiterated its 'neutral' rating, though.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.