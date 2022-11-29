Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Synthomer plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNT   GB0009887422

SYNTHOMER PLC

(SYNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:18 2022-11-29 am EST
143.30 GBX   +1.13%
11/08Global markets live: Bayer, Lyft, Nintendo, Gap, Exxon Mobil...
MS
11/04Synthomer Investor Kuala Lumpur Kepong Explores Deal To Boost Shareholding
MT
11/04Kuala Lumpur Kepong Reportedly Eyes Bigger Stake in Synthomer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

EU Commission fines styrene purchasers 157 million euros for cartel

11/29/2022 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday fined five companies a total of 157 million euros ($162.9 million) for participating in a cartel involved in purchasing on the styrene monomer (styrene) market.

The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27 nation European Union, said the companies conspired to lower the industry reference price of styrene from May 2012 to June 2018.

The Commission set fines of 43 million euros for Synthomer, 32.6 million euros for Trinseo, 32.5 million euros for Synthos, 31.7 million euros for Sunpor and 17.2 million euros for Synbra.

It did not fine a sixth company, Ineos, which also participated in the cartel but revealed its existence to the Commission. All companies had their original fines reduced by 10% for admitting involvement.

Styrene is an intermediate chemical product that serves as a key input for many other chemicals, such as plastics, resins, rubbers and latexes.

($1 = 0.9639 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Foo Yun Chee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINES INC. -2.15% 1505 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SYNTHOMER PLC 0.15% 141.918 Delayed Quote.-64.54%
TRINSEO S.A. -4.96% 23.37 End-of-day quote.-55.45%
All news about SYNTHOMER PLC
11/08Global markets live: Bayer, Lyft, Nintendo, Gap, Exxon Mobil...
MS
11/04Synthomer Investor Kuala Lumpur Kepong Explores Deal To Boost Shareholding
MT
11/04Kuala Lumpur Kepong Reportedly Eyes Bigger Stake in Synthomer
CI
11/04Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Kepong eyes bigger stake in Britain's Synthomer - sources
RE
10/25TRADING UPDATES: Mobile Streams sees sales multiply; Corcel gets funds
AN
10/21Berenberg Lifts Synthomer to Buy from Hold
MT
10/21LONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AN
10/21LONDON BRIEFING: Stocks to open lower; Deliveroo edges down guidance
AN
10/20FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% After Resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss
DJ
10/20Synthomer agrees covenants relaxation for increased headroom into 2023
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNTHOMER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 615 M 3 144 M 3 144 M
Net income 2022 109 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 952 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 662 M 796 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SYNTHOMER PLC
Duration : Period :
Synthomer plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNTHOMER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 141,70 GBX
Average target price 231,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Willome Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lily Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Caroline A. Johnstone Chairman
Marshall D. Moore Chief Technology Officer
Phil Wrigley President-SHE & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNTHOMER PLC-64.54%796
ECOLAB INC.-36.51%41 437
SIKA AG-35.67%38 509
GIVAUDAN SA-32.16%31 611
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION13.83%31 176
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.53%16 249