    SYNT   GB0009887422

SYNTHOMER PLC

(SYNT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:10 2022-12-13 am EST
124.55 GBX   +6.09%
04:54aIN BRIEF: Synthomer expects proceeds from divestment to repay debts
AN
04:52aSurteco Buys Synthomer's Laminates, Performance Films, Coated Fabrics Unit for $255 Million
MT
04:26aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks mixed following weak UK jobs report
AN
IN BRIEF: Synthomer expects proceeds from divestment to repay debts

12/13/2022 | 04:54am EST
(Alliance News) - Synthomer PLC - Essex, England-based chemicals company - Agrees to sell its laminates, films and coated fabrics businesses to Surteco North America Inc for a total enterprise value of USD255 million.

Synthomer expects net proceeds from the sale of USD245 million, which it will use to repay debts, supporting a reduction in leverage towards its target range of one to two times net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation "over the medium term".

The sale is subject to regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2023. Surteco is a provider of decorative surfaces.

Chief Executive Michael Willome says: "This divestment is consistent with our recently announced strategy to increase the specialty weighting of our portfolio and focus on higher value, higher growth markets where we have strong and sustainable leadership positions. The proceeds represent excellent value for our shareholders and the transaction is a significant step in the deleveraging of the group."

Current stock price: 124.00 pence, up 5.6% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 69%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
SURTECO GROUP SE 4.17% 20 Delayed Quote.-49.34%
SYNTHOMER PLC 5.62% 124 Delayed Quote.-70.62%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 596 M 3 184 M 3 184 M
Net income 2022 110 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2022 953 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,19x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 549 M 673 M 673 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 71,4%
