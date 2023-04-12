Synthomer : Annual Report (7.9MB)

Who we are and what we do

Our year at a glance

We are a world-leading supplier of high-performance,highly specialised chemical products that help customers turn innovative ideas into material reality.

Our differentiated products play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection - growing markets that serve billions of consumers worldwide. From our innovation hubs and manufacturing centres in Europe, North America and Asia, we help more than 6,000 customers create new products and enhance existing ones. And with our expert teams focused on sustainable innovation to continue meeting customer and consumer demand for low-emission and low-environmental impact solutions, we are positioned to lead the way as a speciality business whose products enhance people's homes and cities, lifestyles, transportation and healthcare.

We are:We serve:In 2022 we delivered: