Synthomer : Annual Report (7.9MB)

We are a world-leading supplier of high-performance speciality chemical products, and our strategy and business structure enable us to harness our focus on sustainability and innovation to serve customers in highly attractive end markets.
27 Review of the year
We describe the actions we have taken to strengthen our balance sheet and refresh our strategy, and we report performance for the five divisions
in place during 2022, prior to our reorganisation on 1 January 2023.
39 Synthomer and sustainability
Sustainability is one of the critical enablers of our strategy, and our Vision 2030 roadmap sets out how we are delivering on our commitments on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
Our year at a glance
Financial review: CFO's introduction
Sustainability introduction
Chair's statement
Financial review
Our approach to sustainability
Chief Executive Officer's review
Divisional performance reviews
Products
Our business model
Operations
Our strategy
People
14 Our new divisional structure
16 - Introducing: Coatings & Construction Solutions
18 - Introducing: Adhesive Solutions
20 - Introducing: Health & Protection and Performance Materials
Our key performance indicators
Innovation
73 Risk and other disclosures
We have strengthened our risk governance, reviewed our principal risks, and continued to adapt our risk management framework to ensure our business is protected while we pursue our strategic objectives.
74 Managing risk
78 Principal risks and uncertainties
84 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report
90 Viability statement
90 Non-financial and s.172 disclosures
Our Board of Directors
Our Executive Committee
Introduction from the Chair
Our governance structure
The Board's year
105 Stakeholder engagement
(s.172 compliance)
108 Audit Committee report
Nomination Committee report
Compliance with the Code
Directors' remuneration report:
- Introduction from the Chair
- Remuneration at a glance
- Proposed new remuneration policy
- Annual report on remuneration
Directors' report
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
Group financial statements
Independent auditors' report
Consolidated income statement
162 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to movement in net debt
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Company financial statements
Company statement of financial position
Company statement of changes in equity
Notes to the Company financial statements
212 Environmental performance summary
216 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) content index
We are a world-leading supplier of high-performance,highly specialised chemical products that help customers turn innovative ideas into material reality.
Our differentiated products play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection - growing markets that serve billions of consumers worldwide. From our innovation hubs and manufacturing centres in Europe, North America and Asia, we help more than 6,000 customers create new products and enhance existing ones. And with our expert teams focused on sustainable innovation to continue meeting customer and consumer demand for low-emission and low-environmental impact solutions, we are positioned to lead the way as a speciality business whose products enhance people's homes and cities, lifestyles, transportation and healthcare.
We are:We serve:In 2022 we delivered:
c.5,200
6,000+
£2.6bn
employees at
customers through our
Total Group revenue
41
3
£265.1m
production sites in
end-market focused
Total Group EBITDA1
24
divisions
£(26.5)m
with
countries
1,530+ ktes
Total Group statutory
operating loss
of products
20.6p
underlying EPS
50%
of new products with
sustainability benefits
In 2022 we:
Refreshed our strategy to strengthen our focus on specialist solutions for attractive end markets, and introduced a new market- focused divisional structure from 1 January 2023.
Strategically managed our portfolio, integrating our new adhesive resins business and divesting our non-core laminates, films and coated fabrics businesses.
Took decisive action to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce our leverage, focusing on capital allocation and costs in light of the challenging trading environment.
Held the London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark, awarded to companies who earn more than 50% of their revenue from products and services that contribute to environmental objectives.
Were upgraded from 'A' to 'AA' in the latest assessment by MSCI, putting us in the top quartile for ESG performance in the Specialty Chemicals sector.
Further developed our Vision 2030 sustainability roadmap and accelerated our decarbonisation plans, including through alignment with science-based targets.
1EBITDA is calculated as operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and Special Items.
Underlying performance statement
The Group's performance management uses Underlying performance to plan for, control and assess the performance of the Group. Underlying performance differs from the statutory IFRS performance as it excludes the effect of Special Items, which are detailed in note 4 to the financial statements. The Board's view is that Underlying performance provides additional clarity for the Group's investors and stakeholders and so it is the primary focus of the Group's narrative reporting. Where appropriate, IFRS performance inclusive of Special Items is also described. References to 'unit margin' and 'margin' are used in the commentary on Underlying performance.
Unit margin (or margin) is calculated on selling price less variable raw material and logistics costs.
Free Cash Flow is the movement in net debt before financing activities, foreign exchange and the cash impact of Special Items, asset disposals and business combinations.
All statistics shown on page 2 reflect the Total Group during 2022.