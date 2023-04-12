Synthomer : Form of Proxy - AGM 2023

Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chair.

Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chair. Do not insert your own name(s).

*

I/We hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Synthomer plc to be held at the offices of the Company, 45 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5JG on 16 May 2023 at 11.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front). Please use a black pen. Mark with an X Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made. inside the box as shown in this example. Vote Vote Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld For Against Withheld 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 11. To elect as a director Mr I Tyler. December 2022. 2. To approve the Remuneration Policy, as detailed in the Annual Report. 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor. 3. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration. 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor. 4. To re-elect as a director Mr M Willome. 14. To renew the authority of the directors to allot shares. Special Resolutions 5. To re-elect as a director the Hon. A G Catto. 15. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. 6. To re-elect as a director Dato' Lee Hau Hian. 16. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights further for the purposes of financing an acquisition or other capital investment. 7. To re-elect as a director Ms H A Van Deursen. 17. To give the directors authority to purchase the company's shares. 8. To re-elect as a director Mr R C Gualdoni. 18. To permit that the holding of a general meeting, other than an Annual General Meeting, be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. Ordinary Resolution 9. To re-elect as a director Mrs C A Johnstone. 19. To approve the proposed changes to the Synthomer Performance Share Plan. 10 To elect as a director Ms L Liu.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).