Synthomer : Ian Tyler

Synthomer pie

Ian Tyler45 Pall Mall London. SWlY SJG United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 436 211

Fax: +44 (0) 207 321 2700

www.synthomer.com

!) June 2022

Dear Ian,

I am delighted that you have accepted our invitation to join the Board of Synthomer pie ("the Company") as an independent non-executive director, with immediate effect, subject to re-appointment by shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 April 2023 and annually thereafter.

1. Appointment

I am writing to set out the terms on which your appointment as an independent non-executive director of the Company will operate. It is the Company's policy to comply, unless unreasonable for us to do so, with the current UK Corporate Governance Code published by the Financial Reporting Council and related guidance and good practice suggestions ("the Code"). To that end, when there are revisions to the Code, or if any other code or report dealing with corporate governance is issued, we would wish to discuss appropriate revision to the terms and conditions of your appointment.

2. Duties, responsibilities and time commitment

As a non-executive director, you should bring an independent and objective judgment to bear on issues of strategy, performance and resources of the Company, including key appointments and standards of conduct.

You should attend all Board meetings of the Company and the Annual General Meeting. The Board has seven scheduled meetings a year, which can be in persoh at the Company's offices in London, by video or phone call. In addition, there will be opportunities to visit operational and regional sites. Agreed dates for Board meetings for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 are attached.