Synthomer : Presentation (1.4MB)

Solid performance with strong strategic delivery in a challenging year

Synthomer plc | Full year 2022 results

28 March 2023

Important notice

The information contained in these materials in relation to Synthomer plc ("Synthomer" or the "Group") and its subsidiaries has been prepared solely for use at this presentation. The presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

The information contained in these materials does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. The Group, its directors, employees, agents or advisers do not accept or assume responsibility to any other person to whom this material is shown or into whose hands it may come and any such responsibility or liability is expressly disclaimed. Certain industry and market data contained in these materials has come from third party sources. Third party publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of accuracy or completeness of such data.

These materials do not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of any Synthomer shares or other securities.

These materials contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forecast and past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of these materials and unless otherwise required by application of law or regulation, the Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless otherwise stated, no statement in these materials is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in these materials should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Group for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Group.

Percentages in these materials have been rounded and accordingly may not add up to 100 per cent. Certain financial data have also been rounded. As a result of this rounding, the totals of data presented in these materials may vary slightly from the actual arithmetic totals of such data.

AGENDA

01 Overview - Michael Willome

02 Financial review - Lily Liu 03 Business review - Michael Willome

04 Outlook and summary - Michael Willome

05 Q&A

Solid performance with strong strategic progress

Delivering in a challenging macro environment

Robust H1 trading deteriorated over H2

• Unprecedented destocking in NBR

• Weakening macro demand environment

• Record energy and raw material prices

• Supply chain disruption Significant actions taken in response • Launched new strategy in October • First non-core divestment announced December with $267m net cash proceeds • Completed refinancing with banks; covenant headroom and liquidity extended • Increasingly specialty business with niche leadership positions • Aligned to attractive GDP+ markets, supported by megatrends • Global footprint for the first time

• Solid trading in most divisions and good cash management (supported by resilient pricing/pass through), offset by PE declines

• Reliability and capacity issues in adhesives, resulting in a goodwill impairment

• Reduced capex, working capital and identified further cost efficiencies

• On track for £150-200m cash savings by end 2023

• Capital allocation rigorously re-prioritised

• Plan to deliver significant EBITDA margin improvement: 15%+ target (2022: 10.5%)

• Substantial upside as markets recover, particularly in Health and Protection

• Reviewing options for remaining non-core business portfolio

Synthomer plc 2022 Full Year Results

