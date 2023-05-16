Synthomer : Result of AGM (179KB)

LEI: 213800EHT3TI1KPQQJ56

Synthomer plc - Result of AGM

Synthomer plc announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed on a show of hands.

In compliance with paragraph 9.6.2R of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions relating to the special business passed at the Meeting will be submitted for filing at the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection on their website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of the proxy voting instructions, lodged prior to the meeting, are set out below: