    SYNT   GB0009887422

SYNTHOMER PLC

(SYNT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-05-16 am EDT
110.20 GBX   -1.69%
Synthomer : Result of AGM (179KB)
PU
Synthomer satisfied with first four months' trading
AN
Synthomer plc Announces Retirement of Brendan Connolly from the Board
CI
Synthomer : Result of AGM (179KB)

05/16/2023 | 11:23am EDT
LEI: 213800EHT3TI1KPQQJ56

Synthomer plc - Result of AGM

Synthomer plc announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed on a show of hands.

In compliance with paragraph 9.6.2R of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions relating to the special business passed at the Meeting will be submitted for filing at the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection on their website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of the proxy voting instructions, lodged prior to the meeting, are set out below:

Votes

For + discretion

Against

Withheld

Resolution Number

% Votes

% Votes

and Description

Votes

Cast

Votes

Cast

Votes

RES: 001

ANNUAL REPORT &

A/CS

347,131,598

99.97

114,712

0.03

34,147,109

RES: 002

REMUNERATION

POLICY

331,283,004

86.87

50,072,165

13.13

38,250

RES: 003

REMUNERATION

REPORT

311,883,956

81.79

69,458,297

18.21

51,166

RES: 004

RE-ELECT M WILLOME

367,807,017

96.45

13,532,085

3.55

54,317

RES: 005

RE-ELECT THE HON A

G CATTO

339,757,046

89.09

41,596,332

10.91

40,041

RES: 006

RE-ELECT LEE HAU

HIAN

298,647,512

85.73

49,721,718

14.27

33,024,189

RES: 007

RE-ELECT H A VAN

DEURSEN

373,621,840

97.97

7,729,473

2.03

42,106

RES: 008

RE-ELECT R C

GUALDONI

373,331,636

98.01

7,562,557

1.99

54,317

RES: 009

RE-ELECT C A

JOHNSTONE

328,854,548

94.40

19,506,209

5.60

33,032,662

RES: 010

ELECT L LIU

367,437,129

96.35

13,903,953

3.65

52,337

RES: 011

ELECT I TYLER

381,204,619

99.96

144,477

0.04

44,323

RES: 012

RE-APPOINT THE

AUDITOR

346,857,858

90.96

34,484,965

9.04

50,596

RES: 013

AUDITOR'S

REMUNERATION

380,130,580

99.67

1,240,206

0.33

22,633

RES: 014

AUTHORITY TO ALLOT

SHARES

366,564,535

96.12

14,799,476

3.88

29,408

RES: 015*

PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS

335,534,295

87.98

45,827,983

12.02

31,141

RES: 016*

ADDITIONAL PRE-

EMPTION RIGHTS

332,913,756

87.29

48,453,409

12.71

26,254

RES: 017*

PURCHASE OWN

SHARES

348,152,377

91.30

33,178,870

8.70

62,172

RES: 018*

14 DAYS NOTICE FOR

GENERAL MEETINGS

375,429,015

98.44

5,953,210

1.56

11,194

RES: 019

PSP RULES

AMENDMENTS

338,466,899

88.77

42,831,847

11.23

94,673

*Special Resolutions

An abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

Number of shareholders Issued share capital Number of votes per share Number of proxies lodged

  • 2,269
  • 467,336,041 Ordinary shares of 10p each
  • one
  • 339

Disclaimer

Synthomer plc published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 15:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
