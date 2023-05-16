Synthomer : Result of AGM (179KB)

Synthomer plc announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed on a show of hands.
In compliance with paragraph 9.6.2R of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions relating to the special business passed at the Meeting will be submitted for filing at the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection on their website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Details of the proxy voting instructions, lodged prior to the meeting, are set out below:
Votes
For + discretion
Against
Withheld
Resolution Number
% Votes
% Votes
and Description
Votes
Cast
Votes
Cast
Votes
RES: 001
ANNUAL REPORT &
A/CS
347,131,598
99.97
114,712
0.03
34,147,109
RES: 002
REMUNERATION
POLICY
331,283,004
86.87
50,072,165
13.13
38,250
RES: 003
REMUNERATION
REPORT
311,883,956
81.79
69,458,297
18.21
51,166
RES: 004
RE-ELECT M WILLOME
367,807,017
96.45
13,532,085
3.55
54,317
RES: 005
RE-ELECT THE HON A
G CATTO
339,757,046
89.09
41,596,332
10.91
40,041
RES: 006
RE-ELECT LEE HAU
HIAN
298,647,512
85.73
49,721,718
14.27
33,024,189
RES: 007
RE-ELECT H A VAN
DEURSEN
373,621,840
97.97
7,729,473
2.03
42,106
RES: 008
RE-ELECT R C
GUALDONI
373,331,636
98.01
7,562,557
1.99
54,317
RES: 009
RE-ELECT C A
JOHNSTONE
328,854,548
94.40
19,506,209
5.60
33,032,662
RES: 010
ELECT L LIU
367,437,129
96.35
13,903,953
3.65
52,337
RES: 011
ELECT I TYLER
381,204,619
99.96
144,477
0.04
44,323
RES: 012
RE-APPOINT THE
AUDITOR
346,857,858
90.96
34,484,965
9.04
50,596
RES: 013
AUDITOR'S
REMUNERATION
380,130,580
99.67
1,240,206
0.33
22,633
RES: 014
AUTHORITY TO ALLOT
SHARES
366,564,535
96.12
14,799,476
3.88
29,408
RES: 015*
PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
335,534,295
87.98
45,827,983
12.02
31,141
RES: 016*
ADDITIONAL PRE-
EMPTION RIGHTS
332,913,756
87.29
48,453,409
12.71
26,254
RES: 017*
PURCHASE OWN
SHARES
348,152,377
91.30
33,178,870
8.70
62,172
RES: 018*
14 DAYS NOTICE FOR
GENERAL MEETINGS
375,429,015
98.44
5,953,210
1.56
11,194
RES: 019
PSP RULES
AMENDMENTS
338,466,899
88.77
42,831,847
11.23
94,673
*Special Resolutions
An abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
Number of shareholders Issued share capital Number of votes per share Number of proxies lodged