Synthomer : Results of EGM (91KB)

Synthomer plc ("Synthomer" or the "Company") announces that the resolution to approve the sale of the Company's Laminates, Films and Coated Fabrics Businesses, (the "Sale") was duly passed unconditionally at its General Meeting (the "Meeting") held earlier today.
A further announcement will be made upon completion of the Sale which is expected to occur in Q1 2023.
Michael Willome, Chief Executive, said:
"This divestment is consistent with the new strategy we announced in October 2022 to increase the specialty weighting of our portfolio and focus on higher value, higher growth markets where we have strong and sustainable leadership positions. The proceeds represent excellent value for our shareholders and will help to significantly deleverage the Group."
Details of the proxy voting instructions, lodged prior to the Meeting, are set out below:
For + discretion
Against
Votes
Withheld
Resolution
%
Votes
%
Votes
Number and
Votes
Votes Cast
Votes Cast
Description
Resolution: To approve the
Sale
385,120,768
99.98
64,632
0.02
130,103
An abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
Number of shareholders
Issued share capital at 6 p.m. on 15 December 2021 Number of votes per share
Number of proxies lodged
2,300
467,336,041 ordinary shares of 10 pence each
One
356
The full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice of the Meeting included in the Circular to shareholders dated 16 December 2022.
Teneo (Financial Public Relations Adviser) Charlie Armitstead
+44 7703 330269
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" which includes all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, or any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would, "could" or similar expressions or negatives thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company neither undertakes nor is under any duty to update this announcement or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent or to provide you with any additional information, other than any requirements that the Company may have under applicable law or the Listing Rules, the Prospectus Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules or MAR.