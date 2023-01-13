Synthomer : Results of EGM (91KB)

LEI: 213800EHT3TI1KPQQJ56

11 January 2023

Synthomer plc

Result of General Meeting

Synthomer plc ("Synthomer" or the "Company") announces that the resolution to approve the sale of the Company's Laminates, Films and Coated Fabrics Businesses, (the "Sale") was duly passed unconditionally at its General Meeting (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A further announcement will be made upon completion of the Sale which is expected to occur in Q1 2023.

Michael Willome, Chief Executive, said:

"This divestment is consistent with the new strategy we announced in October 2022 to increase the specialty weighting of our portfolio and focus on higher value, higher growth markets where we have strong and sustainable leadership positions. The proceeds represent excellent value for our shareholders and will help to significantly deleverage the Group."

Details of the proxy voting instructions, lodged prior to the Meeting, are set out below:

For + discretion Against Votes Withheld Resolution % Votes % Votes Number and Votes Votes Cast Votes Cast Description Resolution: To approve the Sale 385,120,768 99.98 64,632 0.02 130,103

