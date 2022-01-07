Synthomer : Terms of reference – Disclosure Committee

Terms of Reference - Disclosure Committee

1. Membership

1.1. Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board. The Committee shall be made up of at least three members. The Company Secretary shall act as Secretary of the Committee.

2. Purpose

2.1. The Company is required to make timely and accurate disclosure of all information that is required to be so disclosed to meet the legal and regulatory obligations and requirements arising from its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

These requirements arise by virtue of both the Company's equity listing.

The Company is also required to maintain an insider list, being a list of those persons working for the Company with access to inside information concerning the Company.

The Committee is constituted to assist the Company to meet the aforementioned requirements. The Committee has responsibility for, among other things, determining on a timely basis the disclosure treatment of material information, and assisting in the design, implementation and periodic evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures. The Committee also has responsibility for the identification of inside information for the purpose of maintaining the Company's insider list. This requirement is in addition to the procedures set out in the Company's Insider List Memorandum.

3. Duties

3.1. The Committee has been established to:

assist in the design, implementation and evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures; monitor compliance with the Company's disclosure controls and procedures; resolve questions about the materiality of information; consider whether the conditions for delaying disclosure of inside information are satisfied and, where appropriate, implement and monitor the delay procedure; alert the Company Secretary to the existence of inside information giving rise to the need for amendments to the Company's insider list; generally review and advise on the scope and content of disclosure (including any selective disclosure); review any announcements dealing with significant developments in the Company's business and ensure their accuracy; and

