  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Synthomer plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNT   GB0009887422

SYNTHOMER PLC

(SYNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03:35 2023-03-28 am EDT
108.90 GBX   -12.11%
Synthomer swings to loss but inflation drives up company revenue
AN
05:35aSynthomer shares tank after profit slump in 2022, warns of subdued demand
RE
05:15aFTSE 100 extends gains as BOE Governor remarks allay banking fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synthomer shares tank after profit slump in 2022, warns of subdued demand

03/28/2023 | 05:35am EDT
(Reuters) - Shares of Synthomer Plc plunged about 14% on Tuesday after the British polymer maker reported a slump in 2022 core profit and said demand remained subdued thus far into the year.

The coatings and constructions solutions maker halved its total annual core profit, including recent disposals, to 265 million pounds ($325.9 million), but in line with its forecast in January.

The year-to-date trading remained challenging, the company said, adding that it does not see any improvement this year to current high levels of destocking and low production of nitrile butadiene rubber used to make gloves.

Synthomer said it expects to emerge from the subdued level of demand in the second half of this year, although visibility is currently limited. Shares plunged as much as 19% to an over-five-month low of 100p in morning trading.

Synthomer had in December agreed to divest its laminates, films and coated fabrics businesses for $267 million to Surteco North America.

($1 = 0.8132 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SURTECO GROUP SE -0.52% 19.2 Delayed Quote.0.52%
SYNTHOMER PLC -11.59% 109.5 Delayed Quote.-14.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 673 M 3 279 M 3 279 M
Net income 2022 85,9 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 001 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 579 M 710 M 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 71,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Willome Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lily Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Caroline A. Johnstone Chairman
Marshall D. Moore Chief Technology Officer
Phil Wrigley President-SHE & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNTHOMER PLC-14.08%710
ECOLAB INC.10.06%45 607
SIKA AG12.67%41 882
GIVAUDAN SA2.86%29 335
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION0.93%25 674
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.53%18 616
