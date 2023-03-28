Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Synthomer plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNT   GB0009887422

SYNTHOMER PLC

(SYNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03:35 2023-03-28 am EDT
108.90 GBX   -12.11%
05:44aSynthomer swings to loss but inflation drives up company revenue
AN
05:35aSynthomer shares tank after profit slump in 2022, warns of subdued demand
RE
05:15aFTSE 100 extends gains as BOE Governor remarks allay banking fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synthomer swings to loss but inflation drives up company revenue

03/28/2023 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Synthomer PLC on Monday said its annual performance was hurt by "deteriorating macroeconomic conditions" and destocking of medical gloves following the Covid-19 pandemic, despite improved revenue.

The Essex, England-based chemicals maker swung to a pretax loss of GBP47.6 million in 2022 from a profit of GBP283.9 million in 2021.

This was attributed to unprecedented demand for nitrile latex in 2020 and 2021 to make medical gloves. This was followed by prolonged destocking of medical gloves in 2022, resulting in weaker demand, Synthomer explained.

The company said Covid-related disruptions, the war in Ukraine, and recessionary pressures also hurt its financial performance in 2022.

Nevertheless, revenue rose by 11% to GBP2.38 billion in 2022 from GBP2.14 billion the year before. Despite lower volumes, revenue was lifted by "increasing inflationary pressures" driving up the prices that Synthomer charges.

The company said it has decided to suspend dividend payments until the end of 2023, in order to reduce debt. Synthomer paid a 21.3 pence per share dividend for 2021, up from 8.6p for 2020. At the time, it called this an "exceptional increase reflecting the unique year of profitability".

Looking ahead on Tuesday, Synthomer said it expects to make progress in the second half of 2023 as market conditions are expected to improve. However, the company said "visibility of this is currently limited".

Synthomer does not expect the unprecedented period of destocking, and hence low nitrile butadiene rubber production levels, to subside before the end of 2023, it said.

Michael Willome Chief Executive Officer said: "Following an exceptional prior year and a robust first half, our overall performance in 2022 was significantly affected by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions during the second half and the prolonged destocking in nitrile latex."

Synthomer cut costs in response, Willome said, and is on track to save GBP150 million to GBP200 million in cash by the end of this year. The company also sold non-core businesses to raise money and completed a refinancing of its debt.

As a result, the CEO said, "we are well-positioned to make progress toward our medium term profitable growth targets."

Synthomer shares were down 11% to 109.99 pence on Tuesday morning in London.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SYNTHOMER PLC
05:44aSynthomer swings to loss but inflation drives up company revenue
AN
05:35aSynthomer shares tank after profit slump in 2022, warns of subdued demand
RE
05:15aFTSE 100 extends gains as BOE Governor remarks allay banking fears
RE
04:38aNumis likes WH Smith; Liberum cuts Centamin
AN
04:18aStocks steady as banking worries ease
AN
03:38aSynthomer : Presentation (1.4MB)
PU
02:08aSynthomer : Preliminary Results
PU
03/21Synthomer Obtains $480 Million Credit Facility
MT
03/21Synthomer signs new USD480 million revolving credit facility
AN
03/20Dialight to appoint Qinetiq chair as non-executive chair in May
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNTHOMER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 673 M 3 279 M 3 279 M
Net income 2022 85,9 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 001 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 579 M 710 M 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SYNTHOMER PLC
Duration : Period :
Synthomer plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNTHOMER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 123,90 GBX
Average target price 195,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Willome Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lily Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Caroline A. Johnstone Chairman
Marshall D. Moore Chief Technology Officer
Phil Wrigley President-SHE & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNTHOMER PLC-14.08%710
ECOLAB INC.10.06%45 607
SIKA AG12.67%41 882
GIVAUDAN SA2.86%29 335
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION0.93%25 674
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.53%18 616
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer