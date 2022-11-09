Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sypris Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYPR   US8716551069

SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SYPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
1.990 USD   -0.75%
05:31pSypris Solutions, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast November 16
GL
05:30pSypris Solutions, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast November 16
AQ
10/06Sypris Electronics to Develop Additional $22 Million Worth of Electronic Power Assemblies for US Navy Under Expanded Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sypris Solutions, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast November 16

11/09/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Louisville, Ky. , Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ/GM: SYPR) (“Sypris” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (833) 316-0560 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call (ask to be joined into the Sypris Solutions, Inc. call).

The live broadcast of Sypris’ quarterly conference call will also be available online at www.sypris.com on November 16, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at www.sypris.com, located under the sub-heading “Upcoming Events,” prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its earnings and any other financial and statistical information about the period to be presented in the conference call will also be available at the section of the Company’s web site entitled “Investor Information” at www.sypris.com.

Sypris Solutions is a diversified manufacturing and engineering services company serving the defense, transportation, communications, and energy industries. For more information about Sypris Solutions, visit its web site at www.sypris.com.


All news about SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC.
05:31pSypris Solutions, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Cal..
GL
05:30pSypris Solutions, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Cal..
AQ
10/06Sypris Electronics to Develop Additional $22 Million Worth of Electronic Power Assembli..
MT
10/06Sypris Awarded Expanded Scope on Electronic Warfare Program
BU
09/15Sector Update: Energy Stocks Tumble with Steep Drop in Commodity Prices
MT
09/15Sector Update: Energy
MT
09/15Sypris Solutions Unit Acquires Intellectual Property Rights for Rapid Opening Closure L..
MT
09/15Sypris Acquires Pipeline Engineering Rapid Opening Closure Line
BU
09/06Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falling in Late Trade
MT
09/06Sector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 97,4 M - -
Net income 2021 2,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,46 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 684
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sypris Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Gill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William L. Healey Independent Director
Robert Sroka Lead Independent Director
John F. Brinkley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.89%44
DENSO CORPORATION-21.75%38 545
APTIV PLC-38.69%27 401
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.40%16 039
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.36%14 379
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.85%13 074