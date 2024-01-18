CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, today announced a one-year, $480,000 contract from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to administer public health and healthcare readiness assessments.

Under the agreement, Syra Health's public health experts will be evaluating how existing hazards and risks impact public health, public health infrastructure, and behavioral health within the state of Indiana.

"These are important assessments because they allow us to identify where any gaps may be and how they can be urgently addressed, said Srikant Devaraj, PhD, Vice President of Health Analytics, Syra Health.

Part of the agreement also includes identifying the greatest risks to public health and the healthcare system of Indiana, as well as identifying where IDOH and its local partners should focus their resources to create a healthcare network for all Indiana residents.

"As states wrestle with ongoing threats to public health such as mental and behavioral health, we anticipate additional calls for similar work," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health.

The Syra Health contract with the Indiana Department of Health includes the potential for a one-year contract extension.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors outlined in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications & Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

christined@syrahealth.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syra-health-announces-a-new-contract-with-indiana-department-of-health-to-assess-the-states-public-health-readiness-302038437.html

SOURCE Syra Health