CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity offerings in support of its healthcare customers.

Cybersecurity is essential in healthcare because of the sensitive nature of the patient data being handled and the negative effects cyber-attacks can have on millions of Americans. According to a 2020 HHS Report on cybersecurity, 560 health organizations were impacted by ransomware attacks, and approximately one million healthcare records were breached monthly.

"We have read the news and heard from our customers repeatedly about their data protection concerns and have invested significantly in the development and maintenance of advanced security protocols, encryption technologies, and monitoring solutions," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health.

Beyond Syra Health's existing Cybersecurity solutions, which include comprehensive risk assessments and proactive monitoring, the Company is now offering government agencies additional services such as:

Threat intelligence and prevention plans

Data protection and privacy compliance services

Policy development and implementation for healthcare cybersecurity

Cybersecurity audits and assessments for healthcare facilities

Secure mobile and telehealth solutions

Malware and Ransomware attacks can be particularly devastating for payers when personal information can then be used for malicious activities such as healthcare insurance fraud.

Syra Health's enhanced solutions for payers include:

Proactive risk management for insurance including real-time monitoring and analysis

Continuous fraud detection and prevention services, including collaboration with law enforcement

detection and prevention services, including collaboration with law enforcement Secure and transparent claims processing and payment systems

Data encryption and protection for sensitive payer information

Compliance monitoring for payer information

For biopharmaceutical companies where intellectual property protection is paramount, Syra Health is offering its customers:

Intellectual property protection for drug development

Secure clinical trial data management and storage

Supply chain security and anti-counterfeiting measures

Regulatory compliance assistance for the drug approval process

R&D data protection and cyber threat monitoring

For healthcare providers responsible for upholding HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and preventing sensitive patient health information from being disclosed, Syra Health now offers:

Expertise in HITECH (Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health), for the adoption and meaningful use of electronic health records (EHRs)

SOC2 compliance

Automation and internal auditing of processes and compliance tasks

Medical device security and vulnerability assessments

Training and education on cyber hygiene for healthcare staff

Electronic Health Record security and privacy solutions

Secure patient data management and sharing

Networking security for hospital systems and infrastructure

"At Syra Health, our solutions are focused on prevention, affordability, and accessibility, said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "This same approach applies to our expanded cybersecurity offerings. We are doing all that we can to support our partners in healthcare by preventing cyberattacks from occurring."

