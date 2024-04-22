CARMEL, Ind., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract from the Sedgwick County Health Department in Kansas. As part of the agreement, Syra Health will provide Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) training to first responders and faith-based community organizations in Sedgwick County.

The training sessions provided by Syra Health will include education on substance use disorder (SUD), harm reduction, overdose trends, naloxone use, and treatment options. Additionally, the training will cover linkage to care, offering techniques and strategies for first responders to guide individuals to the appropriate resources. The training will also address stigma and its impact on individuals with SUD, providing insights into how stigmatizing behavior and language can negatively affect these individuals and ways to mitigate such effects.

According to 2023 data from the nonprofit organization, Mental Health America, 15.35% of adults in America reported having a substance use disorder in the past year. Of those reporting a substance use disorder, 93.5% did not receive any form of treatment.

"We are privileged to collaborate with Sedgwick County to provide comprehensive and effective training for first responders and faith-based community organizations," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our training is critical for supporting individuals with substance use disorders and advancing community health outcomes."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

