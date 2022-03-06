Syrah Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SYR
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 07, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
SYR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
38,505,823
07/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
77125242284
1.3
ASX issuer code
SYR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
07-Feb-2022 09:03
New - Proposed issue of securities -
An accelerated offer (retail)
SYR
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Retail Securities
only
ASX +security code and description
SYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
7/3/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
38,505,823
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.48000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:48:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2021
39,2 M
28,8 M
28,8 M
Net income 2021
-69,7 M
-51,2 M
-51,2 M
Net Debt 2021
65,5 M
48,1 M
48,1 M
P/E ratio 2021
-9,50x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
832 M
611 M
611 M
EV / Sales 2021
22,9x
EV / Sales 2022
5,67x
Nbr of Employees
374
Free-Float
98,8%
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,32 AUD
Average target price
1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target
19,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.