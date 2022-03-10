Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Syrah Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Syrah Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SYR

03/10/2022 | 11:56pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SYR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

365,682

10/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

125242284

1.3

ASX issuer code

SYR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

No security currently exists

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

365,682

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364830-3A565494?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

80,217

JULIO COSTA

Julio Cesar Diniz Costa & Marisa

Coutinho-Diniz Costa

75,203

STEPHEN WELLS

STEPHEN WELLS

Issue date 10/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

365,682

use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Deemed issue price of AUD $1.426 per share

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

personalFor

521,462.532000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of shares to eligible employees under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan Rules in respect of short-term

incentives.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 04:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 39,2 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net income 2021 -69,7 M -51,2 M -51,2 M
Net Debt 2021 65,5 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 889 M 654 M 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syrah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,33 AUD
Average target price 1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Wells Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Askew Chairman
Julio C. D. Costa Chief Operating Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED-25.13%654
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%179 752
RIO TINTO PLC18.91%128 239
GLENCORE PLC25.38%81 042
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.45%60 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.43%42 510