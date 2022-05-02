Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Syrah Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/02 02:10:28 am EDT
1.920 AUD   -2.78%
03:17aSYRAH RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SYR
PU
04/28Morgan Stanley rates SYR as Equal-weight
AQ
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Syrah Resources Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
Syrah Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SYR

05/02/2022 | 03:17am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

SYR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

200,000

02/05/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code SYR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 125242284

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYRAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

2/5/2022

200,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 2/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

For personal use only

200,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares issued for Nil consideration on the vesting and exercise of Performance Rights into fully paid ordinary shares.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 1.975000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 190 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 -6,81 M -4,83 M -4,83 M
Net cash 2022 11,2 M 7,98 M 7,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 -141x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 322 M 938 M 938 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,98 AUD
Average target price 1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Wells Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Askew Chairman
Julio C. D. Costa Chief Operating Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED10.77%938
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.69%172 440
RIO TINTO PLC16.64%119 105
GLENCORE PLC32.63%81 533
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.90%54 654
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 272