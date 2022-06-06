Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Syrah Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/06 02:10:30 am EDT
1.585 AUD   -4.23%
04:32aSYRAH RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SYR
PU
04:22aSYRAH RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR
PU
05/19SYRAH RESOURCES : Managing Director's AGM Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Syrah Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SYR

06/06/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday June 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SYR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

111,287

06/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

125242284

1.3

ASX issuer code

SYR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

No security currently exists

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

111,287

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364830-3A565494?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

111,287

SHAUN VERNER

MONTARAQI ADVISORY PTY LTD

Issue date

6/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Yes

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

111,287

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Deemed issue price of AUD $1.426 per Share

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.426000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of Shares to Shaun Verner (or his nominee), Managing Director of the Company under the Equity Incentive Plan Rules, in respect of short-term incentives, pursuant to Resolution 4 of the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2022 and approved by Shareholders.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
