  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Syrah Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:37 2022-07-15 am EDT
1.148 AUD   -3.57%
07/14SYRAH RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 5
PU
07/12U.S. says it is concerned critical minerals vulnerable to manipulation
RE
06/17Syrah Resources Resumes Balama Operation Logistics Route in Mozambique
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Syrah Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 5

07/14/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Syrah Resources Limited

ABN

77 125 242 284

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

James Askew

Date of last notice

12 April 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Australian Mining and Finance Pty

(including registered holder)

Ltd*

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

International

Mining

and

Finance

Corporation^

Date of change

8 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

- 296,147 Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares*

- 210,790 Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares^

- 601,861 NED Rights^

Class

Non-Executive

Director

Share

Rights

(NED Rights)

Number acquired

30,090

Number disposed

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

100% of the Director's fees salary

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

sacrificed

under

the

Non-Executive

estimated valuation

Director Share Rights Plan (NEDSP) for

the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June

2022 at a deemed issue price of $1.537,

calculated in accordance with the terms

of the Non-Executive Director Share Plan

(NEDSP) and corresponding invitation

letter, being the 30-day trading day

Volume

Weighted

Average Price

(VWAP) as at the end of the June 2022

quarter.

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

- 296,147 Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares*

- 210,790 Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares^

- 631,951 NED Rights^

Nature of change

Issue of NED Rights for Director's fees

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

salary sacrificed

under

the NEDSP for

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

the quarter ending 30 June 2022. The

plan, participation in buy-back

NEDSP was approved by Shareholders

at the Company's Annual General

Meeting held on 22 May 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities

N/A

to which interest related

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract

in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or No contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on N/A what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Syrah Resources Limited

ABN

77 125 242 284

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sara Watts

Date of last notice

12 April 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

JESET Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Fund>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Ms Watts is a Director and beneficiary of

the above entity.

Date of change

8 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

-

100,000

Unlisted

Performance

Rights

-

27,788 NED Rights

Indirect

- 48,113 Fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Non-Executive

Director

Share Rights

(NED Rights)

Number acquired

1,707

Number disposed

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

10%

of

the

Director's

fees

salary

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

sacrificed

under

the

Non-Executive

valuation

Director Share Rights Plan (NEDSP) for

the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June

2022 at a deemed issue price of $1.537,

calculated in accordance with the terms

of the Non-Executive Director Share

Plan (NEDSP) and corresponding

invitation letter, being the 30-day trading

day Volume Weighted Average

Price

(VWAP) as at the end of the June 2022

quarter.

No. of securities held after change

Direct

-

100,000

Unlisted

Performance

Rights

-

29,495 NED Rights

Indirect

- 48,113 Fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Issue of NED Rights for Director's fees

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

salary

sacrificed

under the NEDSP for

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

the quarter ending 30 June 2022. The

in buy-back

NEDSP was approved by Shareholders

at the Company's Annual General

Meeting held on 22 May 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 196 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2022 -3,39 M -2,27 M -2,27 M
Net cash 2022 11,1 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 -85,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 797 M 535 M 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syrah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,19 AUD
Average target price 1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Wells Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Askew Chairman
Julio C. D. Costa Chief Operating Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED-32.70%545
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.04%126 795
RIO TINTO PLC-6.35%94 993
GLENCORE PLC7.33%64 854
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.32%38 862
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.34%30 665