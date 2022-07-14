Syrah Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 5
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Syrah Resources Limited
ABN
77 125 242 284
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
James Askew
Date of last notice
12 April 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Australian Mining and Finance Pty
(including registered holder)
Ltd*
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
the relevant interest.
International
Mining
and
Finance
Corporation^
Date of change
8 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
- 296,147 Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares*
- 210,790 Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares^
- 601,861 NED Rights^
Class
Non-Executive
Director
Share
Rights
(NED Rights )
Number acquired
30,090
Number disposed
-
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
100% of the Director's fees salary
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
sacrificed
under
the
Non-Executive
estimated valuation
Director Share Rights Plan (
NEDSP) for
the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June
2022 at a deemed issue price of $1.537,
calculated in accordance with the terms
of the Non-Executive Director Share Plan
(
NEDSP) and corresponding invitation
letter, being the 30-day trading day
Volume
Weighted
Average Price
(
VWAP) as at the end of the June 2022
quarter.
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
- 296,147 Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares*
- 210,790 Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares^
- 631,951 NED Rights^
Nature of change
Issue of NED Rights for Director's fees
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
salary sacrificed
under
the NEDSP for
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
the quarter ending 30 June 2022. The
plan, participation in buy-back
NEDSP was approved by Shareholders
at the Company's Annual General
Meeting held on 22 May 2020.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities
N/A
to which interest related
prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract
in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or
No contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on
N/A what date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Syrah Resources Limited
ABN
77 125 242 284
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Sara Watts
Date of last notice
12 April 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
JESET Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
Fund>
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Ms Watts is a Director and beneficiary of
the above entity.
Date of change
8 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
-
100,000
Unlisted
Performance
Rights
-
27,788 NED Rights
Indirect
- 48,113 Fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Non-Executive
Director
Share Rights
(NED Rights )
Number acquired
1,707
Number disposed
-
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 4
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
10%
of
the
Director's
fees
salary
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
sacrificed
under
the
Non-Executive
valuation
Director Share Rights Plan (
NEDSP) for
the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June
2022 at a deemed issue price of $1.537,
calculated in accordance with the terms
of the Non-Executive Director Share
Plan (
NEDSP) and corresponding
invitation letter, being the 30-day trading
day Volume Weighted Average
Price
(
VWAP) as at the end of the June 2022
quarter.
No. of securities held after change
Direct
-
100,000
Unlisted
Performance
Rights
-
29,495 NED Rights
Indirect
- 48,113 Fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
Issue of NED Rights for Director's fees
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
salary
sacrificed
under the NEDSP for
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation
the quarter ending 30 June 2022. The
in buy-back
NEDSP was approved by Shareholders
at the Company's Annual General
Meeting held on 22 May 2020.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:53:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2022
196 M
131 M
131 M
Net income 2022
-3,39 M
-2,27 M
-2,27 M
Net cash 2022
11,1 M
7,42 M
7,42 M
P/E ratio 2022
-85,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
797 M
535 M
535 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,01x
EV / Sales 2023
2,76x
Nbr of Employees
374
Free-Float
98,8%
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,19 AUD
Average target price
1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target
32,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.