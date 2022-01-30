Syrah Resources : December Quarterly Activities Report Presentation
01/30/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Q4 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
31 January 2022
Shaun Verner - Managing Director & CEO
Syrah's Value Proposition
Electric Vehicles require graphite
● Electric Vehicle ("EV") adoption is gaining momentum
● Anodes in lithium-ion batteries used in EVs are made of graphite
Graphite is a strategic critical mineral
use
● Global anode supply chain is currently 100% reliant on China
● Graphite is designated as a strategic critical mineral in USA, EU, Japan & Australia
Balama Graphite Operation: A Tier 1 asset
● Long life (>50 years1) and high grade (16% TGC2)
● Largest integrated natural graphite mine and processing operation globally
● Significant vanadium resource at Balama is a valuable option3
Vertical Integration in USA
● Balama to be vertically integrated with AAM4 facility at Vidalia, USA
● Large scale ex-Asia AAM supply option that is ESG verifiable
1. Life of mine based on current 108Mt Graphite Ore Reserves being depleted at 2Mt throughput per annum. Refer to 2020 Annual Report released to ASX 29 March 2021 for Reserves as at 31 December 2020. All material assumptions underpinning the Reserves and Resource statement in this presentation continue to apply, other than as updated in subsequent ASX releases.
2. TGC = Total graphitic carbon.
3. Scoping study on potential to refine vanadium as per ASX release 30 July 2014.
4. AAM = Active anode material.
Syrah's vision is to be the world's leading supplier of
superior quality graphite and anode material products, working closely with customers and the supply chain to add value in battery and industrial markets
Syrah's Positive ESG Profile
✓ ISO:45001 and ISO:14001 certification at Balama
✓ ISO:9001 certification at Vidalia
Leading ESG standards
✓ Vidalia expansion project being developed in line with best practice
health, safety and environmental standards
✓ Critical Risk Management Framework embedded across the Group
✓ Sustainability frameworks guided by:
• Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
Best practice sustainability frameworks
• United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
• International Council on Mining and Metals
✓ Robust Community Development and Stakeholder Engagement Strategy
✓ Lower carbon emissions footprint (life cycle) of natural versus synthetic
Low carbon footprint
graphite
✓ Independent life cycle assessment (LCA) completed
✓ Implementing initiatives to lower carbon footprint further
Auditable back to source
✓ Fully integrated by Syrah from mine to customer
✓ Vidalia products will have a single chain of custody back to the source
Q4 2021: Highlights
Health and Safety
• Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") of 0.5 for Balama and 0.0 for Vidalia at quarter end
Positive momentum in EV sales and penetration, a key leading indicator for natural graphite and active anode material ("AAM") demand growth
Continued strong global EV sales, with 115% growth in 2021, versus 2020, to ~6.2 million units1
Market
• Global EV sales were more than 800,000 units in December 20211
• Pace of battery capacity commitments and vertical integration of the EV supply chain is accelerating in the USA
• China domestic graphite fines price increased through the December 2021 quarter
• December 2021 quarter production and sales constrained by container shipping market disruption - additional breakbulk shipment option expected to
materially improve production and sales from the March 2022 quarter
• 13kt natural graphite produced at 82% recovery and 19kt sold and shipped during the December 2021 quarter
• Product quality consistent with previous quarters with stable recovery and grade - 89% recovery achieved in the December 2021 month
Balama Update
• Balama C1 cash costs (FOB Nacala) of US$1,159/t for the December 2021 quarter - Balama C1 cash costs (FOB Nacala) guidance is US$430-470/t
at a 15kt per month production rate
• Weighted average sales price increased to US$530/t (CIF) with very strong incremental demand and higher contracting prices
• Strong sales order book with more than 80kt of natural graphite sales orders for the March 2022 quarter, demonstrating robust underlying demand
conditions
• First 10kt spot shipment from Pemba port to China in February 2022, creating additional export option and significantly increasing Balama sales
• US$79m capital invested in Vidalia2
Vidalia Update
• Offtake agreement executed with Tesla to supply 8ktpa AAM from Vidalia at a fixed price for an initial term of four years3
