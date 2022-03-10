Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

ASX +security code and description

SYRAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

10/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 184,643 JULIO COSTA Julio Cesar Diniz Costa & Marisa Coutinho-Diniz Costa 160,870 STEPHEN WELLS STEPHEN WELLS

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364830-3A565494?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

1,167,263 Performance Rights issued to eligible employees, in respect of a vesting period of three years between 1 January 2022 to31 December 2024 and subject to the vesting conditions set out in the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) and corresponding invitation, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the performance rights, if the Board determines the vesting conditions are satisfied.

675,000 Performance Rights issued to an eligible employee, in respect of the Performance and Retention Incentive subject to the vesting conditions set out in the (EIP) and corresponding invitation letter, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the Unlisted Performance Rights, if the Board determines the Vesting conditions are satisfied.