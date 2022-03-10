Log in
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

03/10/2022 | 11:46pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday March 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SYRAC

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,842,263

10/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

125242284

1.3

ASX issuer code

SYR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

SYRAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

10/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

184,643

JULIO COSTA

Julio Cesar Diniz Costa & Marisa

Coutinho-Diniz Costa

160,870

STEPHEN WELLS

STEPHEN WELLS

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364830-3A565494?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

1,167,263 Performance Rights issued to eligible employees, in respect of a vesting period of three years between 1 January 2022 to31 December 2024 and subject to the vesting conditions set out in the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) and corresponding invitation, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the performance rights, if the Board determines the vesting conditions are satisfied.

675,000 Performance Rights issued to an eligible employee, in respect of the Performance and Retention Incentive subject to the vesting conditions set out in the (EIP) and corresponding invitation letter, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the Unlisted Performance Rights, if the Board determines the Vesting conditions are satisfied.

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,842,263

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

