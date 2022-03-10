Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
1,167,263 Performance Rights issued to eligible employees, in respect of a vesting period of three years between 1 January 2022 to31 December 2024 and subject to the vesting conditions set out in the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) and corresponding invitation, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the performance rights, if the Board determines the vesting conditions are satisfied.
675,000 Performance Rights issued to an eligible employee, in respect of the Performance and Retention Incentive subject to the vesting conditions set out in the (EIP) and corresponding invitation letter, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the Unlisted Performance Rights, if the Board determines the Vesting conditions are satisfied.
