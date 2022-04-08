Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
For personal use only
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
|
ASX +security
|
+securities to be
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
SYRAG
|
SHARE RIGHTS
|
69,357
|
08/04/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code SYR
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022
Registration number 125242284
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
For personal use only
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
ASX +security code and description
SYRAG : SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
SARA WATTS
LISA JANE BAHASH
LISA JANE BAHASH 10,623
JOSE MANUEL CALDEIRA
JOSE MANUEL CALDEIRA 10,179
JOHN RICHARD BEEVERS
JOHN RICHARD BEEVERS 13,944
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
The terms of the NED Rights are detailed on pages 17-21 of the Company's Notice of
Annual General Meeting available at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200420/pdf/44h316pkcctr49.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification The NED Rights vest 12 months from the date of grant and are subject to the conditions set out in the NEDSP and corresponding invitation letter, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the NED Rights.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
69,357
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.