Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Entity name

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date SYRAG SHARE RIGHTS 69,357 08/04/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code SYR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 125242284

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

SYRAG : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

SARA WATTS

SARA WATTS 1,857

LISA JANE BAHASH

LISA JANE BAHASH 10,623

JOSE MANUEL CALDEIRA

JOSE MANUEL CALDEIRA 10,179

JOHN RICHARD BEEVERS

JOHN RICHARD BEEVERS 13,944

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The terms of the NED Rights are detailed on pages 17-21 of the Company's Notice of

Annual General Meeting available at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200420/pdf/44h316pkcctr49.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification The NED Rights vest 12 months from the date of grant and are subject to the conditions set out in the NEDSP and corresponding invitation letter, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the NED Rights.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

69,357

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

