  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Syrah Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 02:10:47 am EDT
1.590 AUD   -0.63%
03:39aSYRAH RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR
PU
04/05Syrah Resources Limited Approves Installation of Solar and Battery Hybrid Power System at its Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique
CI
03/24SYRAH RESOURCES : 31 December 2021 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SYRAG

SHARE RIGHTS

69,357

08/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code SYR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 125242284

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



ASX +security code and description

SYRAG : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

SARA WATTS

SARA WATTS 1,857

LISA JANE BAHASH

LISA JANE BAHASH 10,623

JOSE MANUEL CALDEIRA

JOSE MANUEL CALDEIRA 10,179

JOHN RICHARD BEEVERS

JOHN RICHARD BEEVERS 13,944

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The terms of the NED Rights are detailed on pages 17-21 of the Company's Notice of

Annual General Meeting available at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200420/pdf/44h316pkcctr49.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification The NED Rights vest 12 months from the date of grant and are subject to the conditions set out in the NEDSP and corresponding invitation letter, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. No amount is payable on the vesting or exercise of the NED Rights.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

69,357



Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 171 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2022 -5,34 M -3,99 M -3,99 M
Net Debt 2022 227 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 -123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 071 M 800 M 800 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syrah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,60 AUD
Average target price 1,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Wells Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Askew Chairman
Julio C. D. Costa Chief Operating Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED-10.26%800
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.06%193 020
RIO TINTO PLC24.45%132 120
GLENCORE PLC37.27%87 839
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.90%63 073
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.52%48 295