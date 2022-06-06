Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

ASX +security code and description

SYRAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

6/6/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 325,013 SHAUN VERNER MONTARAQI ADVISORY PTY LTD

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364830-3A565494?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

325,013 Unlisted Performance Rights in respect of a vesting period of three years to 31 December 2024 and subject to the vesting conditions set out in the Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) and corresponding invitation, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, granted to Shaun Verner (or his nominee), Managing Director of the Company, pursuant to Resolution 3 of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2022 and approved by Shareholders.