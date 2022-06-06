Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday June 06, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
SYRAC
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
325,013
06/06/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
125242284
1.3
ASX issuer code
SYR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
6/6/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
SYRAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
6/6/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
325,013
SHAUN VERNER
MONTARAQI ADVISORY PTY LTD
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364830-3A565494?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
325,013 Unlisted Performance Rights in respect of a vesting period of three years to 31 December 2024 and subject to the vesting conditions set out in the Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) and corresponding invitation, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, granted to Shaun Verner (or his nominee), Managing Director of the Company, pursuant to Resolution 3 of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2022 and approved by Shareholders.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Issue details
Number of +securities
325,013
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Disclaimer
Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
