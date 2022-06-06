Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Syrah Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/06 02:10:30 am EDT
1.585 AUD   -4.23%
04:32aSYRAH RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SYR
PU
04:22aSYRAH RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR
PU
05/19SYRAH RESOURCES : Managing Director's AGM Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Syrah Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR

06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday June 06, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

SYRAC

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

325,013

06/06/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

125242284

1.3

ASX issuer code

SYR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/6/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

SYRAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

6/6/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

325,013

SHAUN VERNER

MONTARAQI ADVISORY PTY LTD

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364830-3A565494?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

325,013 Unlisted Performance Rights in respect of a vesting period of three years to 31 December 2024 and subject to the vesting conditions set out in the Equity Incentive Plan (EIP) and corresponding invitation, the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, granted to Shaun Verner (or his nominee), Managing Director of the Company, pursuant to Resolution 3 of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2022 and approved by Shareholders.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

325,013

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
04:32aSYRAH RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SYR
PU
04:22aSYRAH RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR
PU
05/19SYRAH RESOURCES : Managing Director's AGM Presentation
PU
05/05Syrah Resources Increases Graphite Production At Balama
AQ
05/02SYRAH RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - SYR
PU
04/28Morgan Stanley rates SYR as Equal-weight
AQ
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Syrah Resources Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/26SYRAH RESOURCES : March Quarterly Activities Report Presentation
PU
04/26SYRAH RESOURCES : March Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
04/26Syrah Resources Says Graphite Demand Strong as EV Sales Rise -- Commodity Comment
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 190 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 -6,81 M -4,91 M -4,91 M
Net cash 2022 11,2 M 8,11 M 8,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -118x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 108 M 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syrah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,66 AUD
Average target price 1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Wells Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Askew Chairman
Julio C. D. Costa Chief Operating Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED-7.18%799
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.67%170 762
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 955
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 434
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 467
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.69%40 354