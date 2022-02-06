Syrah Resources : Proposed issue of securities - SYR
02/06/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/2/2022
The Proposed issue is:
An accelerated offer
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an accelerated offer
ASX +security code
+Security description
SYR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Trading resumes on an ex-entitlement basis (ex date)
9/2/2022
+Record date
9/2/2022
Offer closing date for retail +security holders
28/2/2022
Issue date for retail +security holders
7/3/2022
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
ASX +security code
+Security description
SYR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Proposed +issue date
17/2/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Maximum Number of +securities to be issued
84,531,309
Maximum Number of +securities to be issued
84,459,460
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
77125242284
1.3
ASX issuer code
SYR
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
7/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer
A placement or other type of issue
1.6b The proposed accelerated offer is
Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
only
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
personal
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
SYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
SYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
For
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in the offer (if Issuer is
foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
Has the offer ratio been determined?
Yes
The quantity of additional +securities For a given quantity of +securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
to be issued
held
10
59
What will be done with fractional
Maximum number of +securities
entitlements?
proposed to be issued (subject to
rounding)
Fractions rounded down to the nearest
84,531,309
whole number or fractions disregarded
Offer price details for retail security holders
Has the offer price for the retail offer been determined?
Yes
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the retail offer?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.48000
Offer price details for institutional security holders
Has the offer price for the institutional offer been determined?
Yes
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the institutional offer?
AUD 1.48000
AUD - Australian Dollar
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?
Yes
Describe the limits on over-subscription
Eligible retail shareholders (who are not related parties of Syrah) who take up all of their entitlement to new shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer may also apply for additional new shares under the top up facility, up to an additional 50% of the shareholder's entitlement.
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
If the number of additional New Shares for which applications are received under the Top-Up Facility exceeds the number of New Shares available for allocation under the Top-Up Facility, then Syrah may apply for any scale-back in its discretion, which may include having regard to the pro rata Entitlement of Eligible Retail Shareholders who apply for additional New Shares.
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
