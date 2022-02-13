Syrah Resources : Retail Offer Booklet

NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
Retail Offer Booklet
Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah") advises that, in respect of its fully underwritten 1 for
5.9 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") announced on Monday 7 February 2022, the retail component of the Entitlement Offer ("Retail Entitlement Offer") opens today.
Attached is a copy of the retail entitlement offer booklet ("Retail Offer Booklet") in respect of the Retail Entitlement Offer and a copy of the Eligible Shareholder Letter (defined below).
Syrah also advises that it will today complete despatch of the following documents:
to Eligible Retail Shareholders (as defined in the Retail Offer Booklet) of Syrah who have a registered address (on the Syrah register) in Australia or New Zealand and who have nominated to receive documents from Syrah by electronic means, the Retail Offer Booklet and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form by such electronic means; and
to any other Eligible Retail Shareholders of Syrah who have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand, a letter notifying them of the Retail Entitlement Offer and providing instructions on how to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer ("Eligible Shareholder Letter").
Retail Entitlement Offer
The Retail Entitlement Offer opens today, Monday, 14 February 2022 and is expected to close at 5.00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 28 February 2022.
Eligible Retail Shareholders should carefully read the Retail Offer Booklet for further details about the Retail Entitlement Offer.
If you have any questions regarding the Entitlement Offer, please call the Syrah Offer Information Line on 1300 850 505 (for callers within Australia) or +61 3 9415 5000 (for callers outside Australia) any time between 8:30am and 5:30pm (AEDT) on Monday to Friday until the Retail Entitlement Offer closes on Monday, 28 February 2022.
This ASX release was authorised on behalf of the Syrah Board by
Shaun Verner, Managing Director
For further information contact Investor Relations
Viren Hira
Contact: +61 3 9670 7264
Email:v.hira@syrahresources.com.au
About Syrah Resources
Syrah Resources (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed industrial minerals and technology company with its flagship Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique and a downstream Active Anode Material Facility in the United States. Syrah's vision is to be the world's leading supplier of superior quality graphite and anode material products, working closely with customers and the supply chain to add value in battery and industrial markets.
Important notices
This announcement is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire shares or financial, accounting, legal or tax advice. The information in this announcement does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate an investment. It should be read in conjunction with the other materials lodged with ASX in relation to the Entitlement Offer (including the investor presentation (released on 7 February 2022) and the key risks set out therein), and Syrah's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements. This announcement has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the information in this announcement and in the investor presentation in relation to the Entitlement Offer having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs, and should seek legal, tax and other professional advice. Syrah is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of an investment in shares.
Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.
Retail Offer Booklet
Syrah Resources Limited
ACN 125 242 284
1 for 5.9 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of A$1.48 per New Share
Retail Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 28 February 2022
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES
If you are an Eligible Retail Shareholder, this is an important document which is accompanied by a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form and both should be read in their entirety.
If you have any questions, please contact your professional adviser or call the Registry on 1300 850 505 (for callers within Australia) or +61 3 9415 5000 (for callers outside Australia) any time between 8:30am and 5:30pm (AEDT) on Monday to Friday during the Retail Entitlement Offer Period.
Contents
Important notices
1
Letter from the Chairman
3
Key dates for the Retail Entitlement Offer
5
1
Overview of the Entitlement Offer
6
2
How to apply
8
3
ASX Announcements and Investor Presentation
14
4
Important information
65
5
Glossary
72
Corporate Directory
74
Important notices
The Retail Entitlement Offer is being made pursuant to the requirements of section 708AA of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Instrument 2016/84. Accordingly, neither this Offer Booklet nor the Entitlement and Acceptance Form are required to be lodged or registered with ASIC and no prospectus for the Retail Entitlement Offer will be prepared. These documents do not contain, or purport to contain, all of the information that a prospective investor may require in evaluating an investment in Syrah, nor do they contain all the information which would be required to be disclosed in a prospectus.
Future performance and forward looking statements
Neither Syrah nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of the New Shares or any return on any investment made pursuant to the Entitlement Offer. This Offer Booklet contains certain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "should", "will", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings, distributions or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. The forward looking statements contained in this Offer Booklet involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Syrah, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly given the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID- 19.
Forward looking statements may also be based on estimates and assumptions which are subject to change. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially for many projections because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and these differences may be material. These statements may assume the success of Syrah's business strategies. The success of any of these strategies is subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond Syrah's control (including uncertainties described in the "Key Risks" section of the Investor Presentation, as set out in Section 3), and no assurance can be given that any of the strategies will be effective or that the anticipated benefits from the strategies will be realised in the period for which the forward looking statements may have been prepared or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements and, except as required by law, Syrah assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. The inclusion of the forward looking statements in this Offer Booklet should not be regarded as a representation, warranty or guarantee with respect to their accuracy or the accuracy of the underlying assumptions or that Syrah will achieve, or is likely to achieve, any particular results.
Past performance
Investors should note that the past share price performance of Syrah provides no guarantee or guidance as to future share price performance. Past performance information included in this Offer Booklet is provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information in this Offer Booklet is, or is based upon, information that has been released to the market. For further information, please see past announcements released to ASX.
Taxation
There may be tax implications associated with participating in the Retail Entitlement Offer and/or receiving New Shares. Section 4.10 provides a general summary of the Australian tax, good and services tax and duty implications of the Retail Entitlement Offer for certain Eligible Retail Shareholders who are Australian tax residents and who hold their Shares on capital account. This summary does not take into account the individual circumstances of particular Eligible Retail Shareholders and does not constitute tax advice. Syrah strongly recommends that you consult your professional tax adviser on the tax implications for you in relation to the Retail Entitlement Offer.
Jurisdictions
This Offer Booklet and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form do not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. In particular, this Information Booklet does not constitute an offer to Ineligible Retail Shareholders. This Offer Booklet is not to be distributed in, and no offer of New Shares is to be made, in countries other than Australia and New Zealand.
