Syrah Resources : Retail Offer Booklet

The Retail Entitlement Offer is being made pursuant to the requirements of section 708AA of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Instrument 2016/84. Accordingly, neither this Offer Booklet nor the Entitlement and Acceptance Form are required to be lodged or registered with ASIC and no prospectus for the Retail Entitlement Offer will be prepared. These documents do not contain, or purport to contain, all of the information that a prospective investor may require in evaluating an investment in Syrah, nor do they contain all the information which would be required to be disclosed in a prospectus.

Future performance and forward looking statements

Neither Syrah nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of the New Shares or any return on any investment made pursuant to the Entitlement Offer. This Offer Booklet contains certain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "should", "will", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings, distributions or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. The forward looking statements contained in this Offer Booklet involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Syrah, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly given the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID- 19.

Forward looking statements may also be based on estimates and assumptions which are subject to change. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially for many projections because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and these differences may be material. These statements may assume the success of Syrah's business strategies. The success of any of these strategies is subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond Syrah's control (including uncertainties described in the "Key Risks" section of the Investor Presentation, as set out in Section 3), and no assurance can be given that any of the strategies will be effective or that the anticipated benefits from the strategies will be realised in the period for which the forward looking statements may have been prepared or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements and, except as required by law, Syrah assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. The inclusion of the forward looking statements in this Offer Booklet should not be regarded as a representation, warranty or guarantee with respect to their accuracy or the accuracy of the underlying assumptions or that Syrah will achieve, or is likely to achieve, any particular results.

Past performance

Investors should note that the past share price performance of Syrah provides no guarantee or guidance as to future share price performance. Past performance information included in this Offer Booklet is provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information in this Offer Booklet is, or is based upon, information that has been released to the market. For further information, please see past announcements released to ASX.

Taxation

There may be tax implications associated with participating in the Retail Entitlement Offer and/or receiving New Shares. Section 4.10 provides a general summary of the Australian tax, good and services tax and duty implications of the Retail Entitlement Offer for certain Eligible Retail Shareholders who are Australian tax residents and who hold their Shares on capital account. This summary does not take into account the individual circumstances of particular Eligible Retail Shareholders and does not constitute tax advice. Syrah strongly recommends that you consult your professional tax adviser on the tax implications for you in relation to the Retail Entitlement Offer.

Jurisdictions