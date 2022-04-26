Syrah Resources Says Graphite Demand Strong as EV Sales Rise -- Commodity Comment

Syrah Resources Ltd. said its first-quarter graphite sales were almost double the level of the quarter immediately prior. Here are some remarks from its production report for the three months through March.

On demand:

"Very strong forward demand for Balama's high quality products has continued through the March 2022 quarter with the order book continuing to strengthen despite the seasonal restart of Chinese natural graphite production. Demand is consistent with strong growth in Chinese and global EV demand and continuing increases in Chinese anode production. Robust forward contracting with end user customers is underpinning more than 90,000 tons of natural graphite sales orders for the June 2022 quarter and into the second half of 2022 at higher prices for new contracts."

On prices:

"The weighted average sales price of natural graphite sales for the quarter was US$573 per ton (CIF). New contracts in the quarter were at prices materially higher than the average basket price. Fines sales accounted for approximately 79% of overall product sales. Fines market pricing increased through the quarter off a strong base in the December 2021 quarter with robust downstream anode demand and continued Chinese natural graphite supply disruptions. Coarse flake prices ex-China remained strong, with prices increasing through the quarter due to strong industrial demand and ongoing supply disruption, including from Ukraine and Russia. The weighted average sales price of natural graphite sales was US$590 per ton (CIF) in March 2022."

On its output:

"Balama produced 46,000 tons natural graphite for the quarter at approximately 15,000 tons per month, on average, for the first time since the September 2019 quarter. Maximum finished product inventory positions and ongoing disruption in the global container shipping market prevented Balama operating at a higher production rate. Strong operational performance was achieved with stable product quality and grade. Plant recovery was 76%, which was lower than recovery achieved in campaign operations during Q4 2022. This was due to higher process variability, planned maintenance activities and the integration of a cyclone system in the secondary milling circuit during the quarter. Plant recovery was materially higher than when Balama last operated at an equivalent production rate in 2019."

On its sales:

"Natural graphite sales for the quarter were 35,000 tons with all 30,000 tons finished product inventory contracted to customers. Unprecedented container shipping market disruption caused by continuing China Covid-19 port and logistics restrictions and global trade imbalances is impacting the company's ability to secure desired container capacity for Balama shipments from Nacala, and to match product sales to very strong underlying customer demand. Breakbulk shipments from Pemba will continue to be utilized to supplement container shipments."

On China industry:

"Natural graphite production from several major processing facilities in China were negatively impacted by environmental issues prior to the seasonal winter outage and ongoing Covid-19 related interruptions. Chinese natural graphite inventory positions have been rapidly drawn down during the seasonal winter outage due to the disruption in Chinese production and the challenges in the shipping market hindering imports into China. The extent of ongoing disruption and environmental constraints on Chinese natural graphite production is currently unclear. However, Syrah's forward sales orders indicate customer concern regarding Chinese natural graphite production availability and market balance."

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1942ET