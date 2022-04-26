Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Syrah Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED

(SYR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/26 02:10:46 am EDT
1.650 AUD   -4.62%
05:42pSyrah Resources Says Graphite Demand Strong as EV Sales Rise -- Commodity Comment
DJ
04/18Syrah Resources gets $107 mln U.S. loan for Louisiana EV battery plant
RE
04/11SYRAH RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 5
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Syrah Resources Says Graphite Demand Strong as EV Sales Rise -- Commodity Comment

04/26/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Syrah Resources Ltd. said its first-quarter graphite sales were almost double the level of the quarter immediately prior. Here are some remarks from its production report for the three months through March.


On demand:

"Very strong forward demand for Balama's high quality products has continued through the March 2022 quarter with the order book continuing to strengthen despite the seasonal restart of Chinese natural graphite production. Demand is consistent with strong growth in Chinese and global EV demand and continuing increases in Chinese anode production. Robust forward contracting with end user customers is underpinning more than 90,000 tons of natural graphite sales orders for the June 2022 quarter and into the second half of 2022 at higher prices for new contracts."


On prices:

"The weighted average sales price of natural graphite sales for the quarter was US$573 per ton (CIF). New contracts in the quarter were at prices materially higher than the average basket price. Fines sales accounted for approximately 79% of overall product sales. Fines market pricing increased through the quarter off a strong base in the December 2021 quarter with robust downstream anode demand and continued Chinese natural graphite supply disruptions. Coarse flake prices ex-China remained strong, with prices increasing through the quarter due to strong industrial demand and ongoing supply disruption, including from Ukraine and Russia. The weighted average sales price of natural graphite sales was US$590 per ton (CIF) in March 2022."


On its output:

"Balama produced 46,000 tons natural graphite for the quarter at approximately 15,000 tons per month, on average, for the first time since the September 2019 quarter. Maximum finished product inventory positions and ongoing disruption in the global container shipping market prevented Balama operating at a higher production rate. Strong operational performance was achieved with stable product quality and grade. Plant recovery was 76%, which was lower than recovery achieved in campaign operations during Q4 2022. This was due to higher process variability, planned maintenance activities and the integration of a cyclone system in the secondary milling circuit during the quarter. Plant recovery was materially higher than when Balama last operated at an equivalent production rate in 2019."


On its sales:

"Natural graphite sales for the quarter were 35,000 tons with all 30,000 tons finished product inventory contracted to customers. Unprecedented container shipping market disruption caused by continuing China Covid-19 port and logistics restrictions and global trade imbalances is impacting the company's ability to secure desired container capacity for Balama shipments from Nacala, and to match product sales to very strong underlying customer demand. Breakbulk shipments from Pemba will continue to be utilized to supplement container shipments."


On China industry:

"Natural graphite production from several major processing facilities in China were negatively impacted by environmental issues prior to the seasonal winter outage and ongoing Covid-19 related interruptions. Chinese natural graphite inventory positions have been rapidly drawn down during the seasonal winter outage due to the disruption in Chinese production and the challenges in the shipping market hindering imports into China. The extent of ongoing disruption and environmental constraints on Chinese natural graphite production is currently unclear. However, Syrah's forward sales orders indicate customer concern regarding Chinese natural graphite production availability and market balance."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1942ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SECURE, INC. 0.68% 1038 Delayed Quote.-56.11%
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED -4.62% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 74.875 Delayed Quote.2.25%
All news about SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
05:42pSyrah Resources Says Graphite Demand Strong as EV Sales Rise -- Commodity Comment
DJ
04/18Syrah Resources gets $107 mln U.S. loan for Louisiana EV battery plant
RE
04/11SYRAH RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 5
PU
04/08SYRAH RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SYR
PU
04/05Syrah Resources Limited Approves Installation of Solar and Battery Hybrid Power System ..
CI
03/24SYRAH RESOURCES : 31 December 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/24Syrah Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/21SYRAH RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 5
PU
03/20SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED(ASX : SYR) dropped from S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
03/20SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED(ASX : SYR) added to S&P/ASX 300 Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 171 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 -5,34 M -3,82 M -3,82 M
Net Debt 2022 227 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 -127x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 104 M 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syrah Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,65 AUD
Average target price 1,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Wells Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Askew Chairman
Julio C. D. Costa Chief Operating Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED-2.97%828
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%175 560
RIO TINTO PLC9.81%115 378
GLENCORE PLC19.84%74 991
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.88%49 751
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.03%43 306