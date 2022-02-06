Syrah Resources : Vidalia FID and Equity Raising Presentation 02/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields use only Vidalia Final Investment Decision and Equity Capital Raising ersonal 7 February 2022 NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES - NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES ersonalNOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIREuseSERVICES OR DISTRIBUTIONonlyIN THE UNITED STATES Important Notice and Disclaimer Important notice and disclaimer IMPORTANT: You must read the following carefully before continuing or making use of the information contained in this presentation. By attending an investor presentation or briefing, or accepting, accessing or reviewing this presentation, you acknowledge and agree to the terms set out in this important notice and disclaimer. This presentation is dated 7 February 2022 and has been prepared by Syrah Resources Limited (ABN 77 125 242 284) (and / or its subsidiaries, as the context requires, "Company", "Syrah" or "Syrah Resources") in relation to: an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in Syrah ("New Shares") to be made to eligible institutional shareholders of Syrah ("Institutional Entitlement Offer") and eligible retail shareholders of Syrah ("Retail Entitlement Offer") under section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 and ASIC Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73 ("Entitlement Offer"); and

non-renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in Syrah ("New Shares") to be made to eligible institutional shareholders of Syrah ("Institutional Entitlement Offer") and eligible retail shareholders of Syrah ("Retail Entitlement Offer") under section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 and ASIC Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73 ("Entitlement Offer"); and a placement of New Shares to institutional investors and certain existing institutional shareholders under section 708A of Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73 ("Placement"), the Entitlement Offer and Placement together, the "Offer". Summary information This presentation contains summary information about the Company and its activities which is current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it provide or contain all the information that would be required in a prospectus or other disclosure document prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act, or that an investor should consider when making an investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which are available at www.asx.com.au. JORC Reporting Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources in Australia comply with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 Edition (the "JORC Code"), whereas mining companies in other countries may be required to report their mineral reserves and/or resources in accordance with other guidelines (for example, SEC Industry Guide 7 in the United States). Investors should note that while the Company's Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries and, in particular, do not comply with (i) National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"); or (ii) SEC Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investor Relations Viren Hira T: +61 3 9670 7264 E: v.hira@syrahresources.com.au Media Enquiries NWR Communications Nathan Ryan T: 0420 582 887 E: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Syrah Contact Information c/- Vistra Australia (Melbourne) Pty Ltd Level 4, 96-100 Albert Road South Melbourne, VIC 3205 T: +61 3 9670 7264 enquiries@syrahresources.com.au www.syrahresources.com.au 2 NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES ersonalNOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIREuseSERVICES OR DISTRIBUTIONonlyIN THE UNITED STATES Important Notice and Disclaimer JORC Reporting (cont'd) Information contained in this presentation describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of Canadian or US securities laws. In particular, SEC Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proven and probable Reserves and, as a result, the SEC does not permit mining companies to disclose their Mineral Resources including measured, indicated or inferred Resources in SEC filings. Accordingly, if the Company were reporting in accordance with SEC Industry Guide 7, it would not be permitted to report any Mineral Resources, and the amount of Reserves it has estimated may be lower. You should not assume that quantities reported as "Resources" will be converted to Reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that the Company will be able to legally and economically extract them. In addition, investors should note that under SEC Industry Guide 7, mine life may only be reported based on Ore Reserves. No new information or data This presentation contains references to exploration results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates, and feasibility study results including production targets, all of which have been cross referenced to previous ASX market announcements made by the Company. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and feasibility study results including production targets, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant ASX market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Not financial or product advice This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offer document under Australian law or the law of any other jurisdiction. This presentation has not been, nor will it be, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC"). This presentation is not financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire New Shares or accounting, legal or tax advice. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of any individual. Any references to, or explanations of, legislation, regulatory issues or any other legal commentary (if any) are indicative only, do not summarise all relevant issues and are not intended to be a full explanation of a particular matter. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and the market, and for making your own independent assessment of the information in this presentation. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs, and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and personal circumstances. The Company is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of its securities. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of New Shares. Investment risk An investment in New Shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of the Company, nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from the Company or any particular tax treatment. Investors should have regard (amongst other things) to the risk factors outlined in this presentation under the heading "Key risks" when making their investment decision. Financial data All dollar values are in Australian dollars ($ or A$) unless stated otherwise. The information contained in this presentation may not necessarily be in statutory format. Certain figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions provided in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation. Past performance Past performance and any pro forma information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of the Company's views, nor anyone else's, on its future performance, financial position or condition, including the future trading price of the Company's securities. Investors should note that past performance, including past share price performance, of Syrah cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future performance including future share price performance. 3 3 NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES ersonalNOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIREuseSERVICES OR DISTRIBUTIONonlyIN THE UNITED STATES Important Notice and Disclaimer Non-IFRS financial measures Any pro forma financial information included in this presentation has been prepared by the Company in accordance with the measurement and recognition principles, but not the disclosure requirements, prescribed by the Australian Accounting Standards. Investors should also be aware that certain financial data included in this presentation may be "non‐IFRS financial information" under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: Disclosing non‐IFRS financial information or "non‐GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company believes this non‐IFRS financial information provides, and these non‐GAAP financial measures provide, useful information to users in measuring the financial performance and conditions of Syrah. The non‐IFRS financial information and these non‐GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by Australian Accounting Standards and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Investors are cautioned, therefore, not to place undue reliance on any non‐IFRS financial information or non‐GAAP financial measures and ratios included in this presentation. Such financial information does not purport to be in compliance with Article 3-05 of Regulation S-X under the U.S. Securities Act. Future performance and forward-looking statements This presentation contains certain forward‐looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "guidance", "should", "could", "may", "will", "predict", "plan", "likely", "may", "propose", "forecast", "target", "outlook" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding: plans, strategies and objectives of management, the timetable and outcome of the Offer and the use of the proceeds thereof; the capital and operating costs, timetable and operating metrics for the Balama Graphite Operation; the viability of future opportunities such as spherical graphite, future agreements; future market supply and demand; and future mineral prices. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly given the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward‐looking statements, including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to the following risks: dependence on commodity prices, availability of funding, impact of inflation on costs, exploration risks, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and diminishing quantities or grades of Ore Reserves, risks associated with remoteness, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, political risk, war and terrorism and global economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward‐looking statement by any person (including the Company). In particular, no representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward‐looking statements in this presentation will actually occur. Actual results, performance or achievement may vary materially from any projections and forward‐looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. The forward‐looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant ASX listing rules, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward‐looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Nothing in this presentation will under any circumstances create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Syrah since the date of this presentation. Diagram, charts, graphs and tables Any diagrams, charts, graphs and tables appearing in this presentation are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale. 4 4 NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES ersonalNOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIREuseSERVICES OR DISTRIBUTIONonlyIN THE UNITED STATES Important Notice and Disclaimer Not an offer This presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire, or a solicitation or recommendation in relation to the subscription, purchase or sale of, Company securities (including the New Shares to be offered and sold in the Offer) or any other financial products in any jurisdiction and neither this presentation nor anything in it will form any part of any contract for the acquisition of New Shares. The distribution of this presentation (including an electronic copy) in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. Any securities described in this document (including the New Shares to be offered and sold in the Offer) have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold to any person in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable United States state securities laws. By accepting this presentation you represent and warrant that you are entitled to receive such presentation in accordance with the above restrictions and the international offer restrictions set out in this presentation, and agree to be bound by the limitations contained herein. Any non-compliance could contravene applicable securities laws. Please refer to the section of this presentation headed "International Offer Restrictions" for more information. Disclaimer The lead manager and underwriter of the Offer ("Lead Manager"), nor any of the Company's advisers or any of their respective affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees, agents and associates, have authorised, permitted or caused the issue, submission, dispatch or provision of this presentation and, except to the extent referred to in this presentation, none of them makes or purports to make any statement in this presentation and there is no statement in this presentation which is based on any statement by any of them. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, the Lead Manager, and their respective affiliates, related bodies corporate, directors, officers, partners, employees, agents and advisers (the "Extended Parties"): (i) exclude and disclaim all liability, for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by you as a result of your participation in any offer of the New Shares and the information in this presentation being inaccurate or incomplete in any way for any reason, whether by negligence or otherwise; and (ii) make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability, timeliness or completeness of information in this presentation, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.2, the directors of the Company give notice that they reserve the right to issue any New Shares not issued in the Entitlement Offer ("Shortfall Shares") to new investors or existing shareholders within 3 months of the close of the offer at a price no less than the Offer Price. The allocation of Shortfall Shares will be within the complete discretion of the Company, having regard to factors such as the Company's desire for an informed and active trading market, its desire to establish a wide spread of shareholders, the size and type of funds under management of particular investors, the likelihood that particular investors will be long-term shareholders, and any other factors the Company considers appropriate. You acknowledge and agree that determination of eligibility of investors for the purposes of the Offer is determined by reference to a number of matters, including legal requirements and the discretion of the Company and the Lead Manager and each of the Company and the Lead Manager (and their respective Extended Parties) disclaim any duty or liability (including for negligence) in respect of the exercise or otherwise of that discretion, to the maximum extent permitted by law. Further, you acknowledge and agree that any allocation of New Shares (other than pursuant to an entitlement under the Entitlement Offer) is at the sole discretion of the Company and the Lead Manager and each of the Company and the Lead Manager (and their respective Extended Parties) disclaim any duty or liability (including for negligence) in respect of the exercise or otherwise of that discretion, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company and the Lead Manager reserve the right to change the timetable in their absolute discretion including by closing the Offer early, withdrawing the Offer entirely or extending the Offer closing time (generally or for particular investor(s)) in their absolute discretion (but have no obligation to do so), without recourse to them or notice to you. 5 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:07:46 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 05:18p SYRAH RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - SYR PU 05:08p SYRAH RESOURCES : Vidalia FID and Equity Raising Presentation PU 04:58p SYRAH RESOURCES : announces Vidalia FID and Equity Raising PU 01/31 Syrah Resources Limited - Additional Information regarding Binding Active Anode Materia.. AQ 01/30 TRANSCRIPT : Syrah Resources Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2022 CI 01/30 SYRAH RESOURCES : December Quarterly Activities Report Presentation PU 01/30 SYRAH RESOURCES : December Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report PU 01/18 MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 18, 2022 01/18 SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Start the Week in the Red MT 01/11 Syrah Resources to Supply Processed Graphite to Tesla AQ