Syrah Resources : announces Vidalia FID and Equity Raising 02/06/2022 | 04:58pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only 7 February 2022 ASX Announcement / Media Release SYRAH ANNOUNCES VIDALIA FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION AND EQUITY RAISING NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES Highlights Syrah Board approves final investment decision for Vidalia's initial expansion to 11.25ktpa AAM production capacity

FID paves the way to Syrah becoming a vertically integrated natural graphite AAM supplier for USA and European battery supply chain participant and OEM customers

Detailed engineering and long-lead item procurement significantly progressed with Worley; strong definition, enhanced understanding of critical path and readiness to proceed with construction

long-lead item procurement significantly progressed with Worley; strong definition, enhanced understanding of critical path and readiness to proceed with construction Optimised design of the Vidalia Initial Expansion - estimated maximum production capacity increased to 11.25ktpa AAM, estimated unit operating costs marginally reduced, and total estimated installed capital costs updated to US$176 million 1 with US$165 million remaining 2

with US$165 million remaining Fully underwritten institutional placement and 1 for 5.9 pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer to raise a total of approximately A$250 million (US$178 million 3 )

) Proceeds of the Equity Raising will be used to: 1) fully fund remaining estimated installed capital costs for the Vidalia Initial Expansion, 2) fund estimated costs associated with Vidalia operations, expansion studies and product development in 2022, 3) pay the transaction costs of the Equity Raising and 4) fund Balama TSF expansion and sustaining capital costs, Balama working capital and for general corporate purposes. Vidalia Final Investment Decision Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or the "Company") announces that its Board has approved a final investment decision ("FID") on the initial expansion of its Vidalia active anode material ("AAM") facility in Louisiana, USA ("Vidalia") to 11.25ktpa AAM production capacity ("Vidalia Initial Expansion"). The Vidalia FID is a pivotal step in Syrah's strategy to become a vertically integrated natural graphite AAM supply alternative for USA and European battery supply chain participant and Includes all actual and estimated engineering, equipment, materials, construction, construction-related capitalised costs from 1 December 2020 and an unutilised contingency. Includes all estimated engineering, equipment, materials, construction, construction-related capitalised costs from 1 January 2022 and an unutilised contingency. A$ proceeds converted into US$ based on the USD/AUD exchange rate of 0.71 as of 4 February 2022. Syrah Resources Limited Registered Office: T +61 3 9670 7264 ABN 77 125 242 284 c/- Vistra Australia (Melbourne) Pty Ltd www.syrahresources.com.au Level 4, 96-100 Albert Road South Melbourne, VIC 3205 1 For personal use only OEM customers and establishes Syrah as a first mover as a large-scale vertically integrated natural graphite AAM supply option outside of China. Syrah has invested US$79 million4 de-risking its entry into the downstream AAM market ahead of the Vidalia FID, including construction and operation of the existing, commercial scale qualification facility in Vidalia, technical product development, product qualification with target customers and various phases of studies and engineering on the Vidalia Initial Expansion. Detailed engineering and updated key project parameters Syrah has undertaken detailed engineering and long-lead item procurement with Worley Group (ASX: WOR) ("Worley") in advance of the Vidalia FID. Detailed engineering is approximately 50% completed and has largely confirmed the technology, design and assumptions in the 2020 Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS")5. The Company has a better level of project definition with optimised design in specific areas, a detailed understanding of the critical path schedule and an improved readiness to proceed with construction of the project. A detailed capacity assessment was completed to identify capacity bottlenecks and improvements in each processing area. Based on this assessment, the maximum production capacity estimate of the Vidalia Initial Expansion has been increased to 11.25ktpa AAM. Equipment availability and downtime assumptions to achieve this higher production capacity estimate have not changed materially from the BFS. Estimated operating costs are marginally lower than in the BFS with increased production capacity and design optimisations delivering efficiency and quality improvements. Prior to the Vidalia FID, Syrah completed an updated estimate of total installed capital costs. Total installed capital costs of the 11.25ktpa AAM Vidalia facility are estimated at US$176 million6 incorporating design optimisations, scope savings and cost inflation. Syrah estimates US$165 million7 in remaining installed capital costs from 1 January 2022, including an unutilised contingency. A summary of the estimated Vidalia Initial Expansion project parameters is shown in Table 1. Table 1: Summary of updated Vidalia Initial Expansion project parameters Metric Unit 2020 BFS 2022 Vidalia FID % Change AAM production ktpa 10 11.25 +12% Annual processed natural ktpa 18 21 +13% graphite Operating cost estimate US$/t AAM 3,149 3,109 -1% (all-in)8 (real) Total installed capital cost US$m 138 176 +28% estimate9 Includes all capitalised costs associated with Vidalia to 31 December 2021. Refer ASX release 1 December 2020. See footnote 1. See footnote 2. Includes US$400/t (FOB Nacala) for Balama natural graphite, reflecting an approximate all-in cost of production at Balama at full plant utilisation. Includes costs of transporting Balama natural graphite from Nacala to Vidalia, AAM delivery costs from Vidalia to representative US battery manufacturing facilities and maintenance costs. See footnote 1. 2 For personal use only Vidalia Construction The Company intends to award Worley a contract to provide construction management services for the Vidalia Initial Expansion 10 . Worley is well positioned to maintain continuity in engineering and procurement execution and through the construction phase of the Vidalia Initial Expansion due to its significant knowledge of Vidalia's proposed processing technologies and key equipment packages and integration with Syrah's project team. To preserve the project schedule, Worley and Syrah are jointly advancing transition construction management to deliver early works and long-lead items. Syrah is employing a contracting strategy for the Vidalia Initial Expansion that balances its key objectives of maintaining fixed price competitive bidding for installed costs, optimising construction management and costs, minimising delay in the project schedule and the fair allocation of risks between Syrah and its contractors. Detailed engineering has been significantly progressed and the Company is well placed to commence construction. Syrah has directly ordered, and is continuing to order, critical long-lead equipment at fixed prices in the near-term, including power distribution centres, milling equipment and carbonisation furnaces. The critical path schedule will inform the sequence of remaining detailed engineering and procurement to ensure accurate and timely packages are available to be issued by Syrah for bidding, contracting and construction by contractors. The Company plans to control installed capital costs by directly purchasing certain major equipment and bulk materials to avoid mark- ups and employing lump-sum fixed price contracts or contracts with locked-in rates for the majority of the overall project scope by value. Construction for the Vidalia Initial Expansion is proposed to commence immediately with installed capital costs to be fully funded by proceeds from the Equity Raising and Syrah's existing cash balance. Geotechnical testing and surveying have been completed and early works for site preparation are underway with earthworks, road preparation, temporary power connection and construction of temporary facilities scheduled by the end of the March 2022 quarter. Construction of the 11.25ktpa AAM Vidalia facility is scheduled to be completed in the June 2023 quarter and, following commissioning, start of production is expected in the September 2023 quarter with an 18-monthramp-up period to the full estimated 11.25ktpa AAM production rate. Vidalia Offtake Strategy In December 2021, the Company announced it had executed an offtake agreement ("Agreement") with Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") to supply natural graphite AAM from Vidalia11. The offtake obligation is conditional on the parties agreeing the final specifications of AAM by no later than 31 December 2022 and achieving final qualification of AAM to Tesla's satisfaction by no later than 31 May 2025. The Agreement may also be terminated if production has not started by 31 May 2024. Subject to satisfaction of the above conditions, Tesla will offtake 8ktpa AAM of the proposed initial expansion of AAM production capacity at Vidalia at a fixed price for an initial term of four years commencing from the achievement of a Syrah will otherwise engage contractors to provide construction services to deliver the Vidalia Initial Expansion project. Refer ASX release 1 December 2020. 3 For personal use only commercial production rate, subject to final qualification. Tesla also has an option to offtake additional volume from Vidalia subject to Syrah expanding its capacity beyond the initial expansion. Market growth and segmentation (e.g. localisation / ESG) over the next 18 months is expected to benefit Syrah in its commercial engagements with target customers for the 3.25ktpa AAM uncontracted volume from the 11.25ktpa AAM Vidalia facility. Accordingly, Syrah is aiming to secure additional AAM offtake agreements with target customers, at AAM prices consistent with or better than assumed for the Vidalia FID, prior to start of production of the 11.25ktpa AAM Vidalia facility. Syrah's engagement with target customers and the rapid growth of the battery manufacturing pipeline in North America has demonstrated that AAM volumes demanded from Vidalia by 2026 are expected to significantly exceed 11.25ktpa AAM and the Company is therefore developing a pathway to an accelerated expansion of Vidalia beyond 11.25ktpa AAM production capacity. With consideration of customer demand, as well as the improved definition in design and feasibility of a larger expansion of Vidalia developed since the BFS, Syrah intends to complete an updated bankable feasibility study on the expansion of Vidalia's overall production capacity to 45ktpa AAM, inclusive of 11.25ktpa AAM, in 2022. The potential expansion of Vidalia to a scale beyond 11.25ktpa AAM is underpinned by Balama and its world-class, large scale graphite resource. Syrah Managing Director and CEO Shaun Verner said, "Announcing the Vidalia FID and fully funding the Vidalia Initial Expansion are pivotal steps for Syrah in its history and in its strategy to becoming a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite AAM. We now have greater certainty over the project and financing for the Vidalia Initial Expansion and our path to entering the downstream AAM market, with the start of production scheduled for the September 2023 quarter. Further, funds from the Equity Raising will contribute towards studies for potential future expansion of Vidalia to a 45ktpa AAM production capacity and working capital and capital costs at Balama, and ensures that the Company will maintain a strong balance sheet". Equity Raising Syrah is undertaking a fully underwritten institutional placement and pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer to raise a total of A$250 million (US$178 million12) (collectively, the "Offer" or the "Equity Raising"). The Equity Raising has the following components: a fully underwritten Placement of new fully paid ordinary shares (" New Shares ") to eligible institutional shareholders and new institutional investors (" Placement ") to raise approximately A$125 million (US$89 million 12 ); and

") to eligible institutional shareholders and new institutional investors (" ") to raise approximately A$125 million (US$89 million ); and a fully-underwritten 1 for 5.9 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of New Shares to eligible shareholders (the " Entitlement Offer ") to raise approximately A$125 million (US$89 million 12 ). 12 A$ proceeds converted into US$ based on the USD/AUD exchange rate of 0.71 of 4 February 2022. The net proceeds of the Offer are expected to be converted into US$ (representing the underlying currency in which the majority of the Vidalia Initial Expansion expenditure will be incurred). 4 For personal use only The Equity Raising will be at a fixed price of A$1.48 per New Share (the "Offer Price"), which represents a discount of: 10.3% to Syrah's closing price of A$1.65 per share on the ASX on 4 February 2022; and

7.9% to the theoretical ex-rights price (" TERP ") 13 of A$1.61 per New Share. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd as trustee for AustralianSuper has committed to apply for its full entitlement to New Shares under the Entitlement Offer and New Shares under the Placement to maintain its current approximate 15% shareholding that it beneficially owns in Syrah upon completion of the Equity Raising. AustralianSuper has also agreed to sub-underwrite a portion of the Retail Entitlement Offer. If AustralianSuper takes up its full sub-underwriting commitment, its relevant interest in Syrah will remain less than 19.9%. As a result of the Equity Raising, the conversion price of AustralianSuper's Series 1 and Series 3 convertible notes issued to Syrah will be adjusted to A$0.9685 (previously A$1.0036)14. Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Limited is acting as sole lead manager, underwriter and bookrunner to the Equity Raising and Foster Stockbroking is a co-lead manager to the Equity Raising. 1. Rationale for the Equity Raising and Use of Proceeds Proceeds of the Equity Raising, combined with Syrah's existing cash balance, will be used to: Fully fund the remaining US$165m 15 of estimated installed capital costs of the Vidalia Initial Expansion, including all remaining detailed engineering, equipment, materials, construction and construction-related capital costs from 1 January 2022 until the start of production, including an unutilised contingency of ~US$12m informed by detailed engineering and capital spend to date; Fund estimated Vidalia operating costs, expansion studies and product development for 2022, including: Vidalia qualification facility operations and upgrades, and operational readiness costs for the 11.25ktpa AAM facility;

Bankable Feasibility Study on Vidalia's expansion to 45ktpa AAM production capacity; and

Product development and equipment trials to support a larger expansion of Vidalia; Transaction costs of the Offer; and TERP is the theoretical ex-rights price at which New Shares should trade immediately after the ex-date for the Entitlement Offer. TERP is a theoretical calculation only and the actual price at which New Shares trade immediately after the ex-date for the Entitlement Offer will depend on many factors and may not equal TERP. Refer to ASX releases from 19 June 2019 and 10 December 2020. Adjustment is effective upon the issue of New Shares. See footnote 2. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:57:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 05:18p SYRAH RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - SYR PU 05:08p SYRAH RESOURCES : Vidalia FID and Equity Raising Presentation PU 04:58p SYRAH RESOURCES : announces Vidalia FID and Equity Raising PU 01/31 Syrah Resources Limited - Additional Information regarding Binding Active Anode Materia.. AQ 01/30 TRANSCRIPT : Syrah Resources Limited, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2022 CI 01/30 SYRAH RESOURCES : December Quarterly Activities Report Presentation PU 01/30 SYRAH RESOURCES : December Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report PU 01/18 MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 18, 2022 01/18 SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Start the Week in the Red MT 01/11 Syrah Resources to Supply Processed Graphite to Tesla AQ