Syrma SGS Technology : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

November 06, 2022 To, Listing Department Department of Corporate Service National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. Symbol: SYRMA Scrip Code: 543573 Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for allotment of Equity Shares under the Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP Plan 2020) _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The Board of Director of the Company have today i.e., November 06, 2022, vide a Circular Resolution, approved the allotment of 548,705 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up towards exercise of vested stock options under the ESOP Plan 2020 and its underlying schemes, Scheme 1 and Scheme 2, of the Company. The Company has already received the in-principle approval from BSE Limited (Letter Ref. No. DCS/IPO/MJ/ESOP- IP/2535/2022-23 dated November 01, 2022), and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Letter Ref. No. NSE/LIST/33009 dated October 31, 2022) for listing and is in the process of applying for the final listing approval of the above shares on both those Stock Exchanges. The said Equity shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company. Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1,76,77,78,420 consisting of 17,67,77,842 no. of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. The details as required under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, are enclosed as Annexure - I. This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We request you to please take the above on record. Yours Sincerely, For Syrma SGS Technology Limited RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR Digitally signed by RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR Date: 2022.11.06 12:53:04 +05'30' Rahul Sinnarkar Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No: A39709 Place: Mumbai Encl.: Annexure I Annexure-I Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI SBEB Regulations SN Particulars Disclosure Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Plan 2020 1 Company name and address of Registered Office Syrma SGS Technology Limited Registered Office: Unit No. 601, 6th Floor, Floral Deck Plaza, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai, MH - 400093 2 Name of the Stock Exchanges on which the BSE Limited (BSE) Company's shares are listed National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) 3 Filing date of the statement referred in regulation Filing date of statement referred in Regulation 10(b) of the 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 is Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with Stock Exchange as follows: BSE Limited: October 19, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited: October 19, 2022 4 Filing No., if any BSE: 1 6 2 1 4 7 NSE: 3 3 0 0 9 5 Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020 - Scheme-1 are issued, if any Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020 - Scheme 2 (Underlying Schemes under main ESOP Plan 2020) 6 Kind of security to be listed Equity Shares 7 Par Value of the shares Rs. 10/- 8 Date of Issue of shares November 06, 2022 9 Number of shares issued 5,48,705 shares 10 Certificate No., if applicable Not applicable 11 Distinctive Number of the shares, if 176229138 to 176777842 applicable 12 ISIN of the shares if issued in Demat INE0DYJ01015 13 Exercise price per share Rs. 10/- 14 Premium per share Nil 15 Total Issued shares after this issue 17,67,77,842 Equity Shares 16 Total Issued share capital after this issue Rs. 1,76,77,78,420 17 Details of any lock-in on the shares Not applicable 18 Date of expiry of lock-in Not applicable 19 Whether shares identical in all respects to All equity shares allotted pursuant to exercise existing shares, if not, when will they become of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing identical? equity shares of the Company 20 Details of listing fees, if applicable Not applicable For Syrma SGS Technology Limited RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR Digitally signed by RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR Date: 2022.11.06 12:53:38 +05'30' Rahul Sinnarkar Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No: A39709

