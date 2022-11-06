Syrma SGS Technology : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.
Symbol: SYRMA
Scrip Code: 543573
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for allotment of Equity Shares under the Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP Plan 2020)
The Board of Director of the Company have today i.e., November 06, 2022, vide a Circular Resolution, approved the allotment of 548,705 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up towards exercise of vested stock options under the ESOP Plan 2020 and its underlying schemes, Scheme 1 and Scheme 2, of the Company.
The Company has already received the in-principle approval from BSE Limited (Letter Ref. No. DCS/IPO/MJ/ESOP- IP/2535/2022-23 dated November 01, 2022), and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Letter Ref. No. NSE/LIST/33009 dated October 31, 2022) for listing and is in the process of applying for the final listing approval of the above shares on both those Stock Exchanges.
The said Equity shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company. Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1,76,77,78,420 consisting of 17,67,77,842 no. of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
The details as required under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, are enclosed as
Annexure - I.
This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We request you to please take the above on record.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.