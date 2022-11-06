Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Syrma SGS Technology Limited
  News
  Summary
    SYRMA   INE0DYJ01015

SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(SYRMA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-04 am EDT
285.40 INR   +0.42%
04:12aSyrma Sgs Technology : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
07/01Syrma SGS Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syrma SGS Technology : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
November 06, 2022

To,

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Service

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: SYRMA

Scrip Code: 543573

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for allotment of Equity Shares under the Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Plan 2020 (ESOP Plan 2020)

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Director of the Company have today i.e., November 06, 2022, vide a Circular Resolution, approved the allotment of 548,705 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up towards exercise of vested stock options under the ESOP Plan 2020 and its underlying schemes, Scheme 1 and Scheme 2, of the Company.

The Company has already received the in-principle approval from BSE Limited (Letter Ref. No. DCS/IPO/MJ/ESOP- IP/2535/2022-23 dated November 01, 2022), and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Letter Ref. No. NSE/LIST/33009 dated October 31, 2022) for listing and is in the process of applying for the final listing approval of the above shares on both those Stock Exchanges.

The said Equity shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company. Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued and the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 1,76,77,78,420 consisting of 17,67,77,842 no. of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The details as required under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, are enclosed as

Annexure - I.

This disclosure is being made in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

We request you to please take the above on record.

Yours Sincerely,

For Syrma SGS Technology Limited

RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR

Digitally signed by

RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR Date: 2022.11.06 12:53:04 +05'30'

Rahul Sinnarkar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: A39709

Place: Mumbai

Encl.: Annexure I

Annexure-I

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI SBEB Regulations

SN

Particulars

Disclosure

Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Plan 2020

1

Company name and address of Registered

Office

Syrma SGS Technology Limited

Registered Office: Unit No. 601, 6th Floor, Floral Deck Plaza,

MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai, MH - 400093

2

Name of the Stock Exchanges on which the

BSE Limited (BSE)

Company's shares are listed

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

3

Filing date of the statement referred in regulation

Filing date of statement referred in Regulation 10(b) of the

10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee

SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 is

Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with Stock Exchange

as follows:

BSE Limited: October 19, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited: October 19, 2022

4

Filing No., if any

BSE: 1 6 2 1 4 7

NSE: 3 3 0 0 9

5

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares

Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020 - Scheme-1

are issued, if any

Syrma SGS Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020 - Scheme 2

(Underlying Schemes under main ESOP Plan 2020)

6

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7

Par Value of the shares

Rs. 10/-

8

Date of Issue of shares

November 06, 2022

9

Number of shares issued

5,48,705 shares

10

Certificate No., if applicable

Not applicable

11

Distinctive

Number of the shares, if

176229138 to 176777842

applicable

12

ISIN of the shares if issued in Demat

INE0DYJ01015

13

Exercise price per share

Rs. 10/-

14

Premium per share

Nil

15

Total Issued shares after this issue

17,67,77,842 Equity Shares

16

Total Issued share capital after this issue

Rs. 1,76,77,78,420

17

Details of any lock-in on the shares

Not applicable

18

Date of expiry of lock-in

Not applicable

19

Whether shares identical in all respects to

All equity shares allotted pursuant to exercise

existing shares, if not, when will they become

of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing

identical?

equity shares of the Company

20

Details of listing fees, if applicable

Not applicable

For Syrma SGS Technology Limited

RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR

Digitally signed by RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR

Date: 2022.11.06 12:53:38 +05'30'

Rahul Sinnarkar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: A39709

Disclaimer

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
