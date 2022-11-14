Syrma SGS Technology : Monitoring Agency Report

Pursuant to the aforesaid SEBI ICDR Regulations and SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the monitoring agency report in respect of utilization of proceeds of the initial public offer of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, issued by CRISIL Ratings Limited, Monitoring Agency. The said Monitoring Agency Report shall also be available on the Company's website at www.syrmasgs.com.
Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 - in relation to the Initial
Public Offer ("IPO") of Syrma SGS Technology Limited ("the Company")
Pursuant to Regulation 41(2) of SEBI (lssue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") and Monitoring Agency Agreement dated August 02, 2022, we in our capacity of Monitoring Agent to the Company hereby enclose the Monitoring Agency Report as per Schedule XI of the SEBI ICDR Regulations towards utilization of proceeds of IPO for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Report of the Monitoring Agency (MA)
Name of the issuer: Syrma SGS Technology Limited
For quarter ended: September 2022
Name of the Monitoring Agency: CRISIL Ratings Limited
Deviation from the objects: Not applicable
Range of Deviation: Not applicable
Declaration:
We declare that this report provides an objective view of the utilization of the issue proceeds in relation to the objects of the issue based on the information provided by the Issuer and information obtained from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. The MA does not perform an audit and undertakes no independent verification of any information/ certifications/ statements it receives. This Report is not intended to create any legally binding obligations on the MA which accepts no responsibility, whatsoever, for loss or damage from the use of the said information. The views and opinions expressed herein do not constitute the opinion of MA to deal in any security of the Issuer in any manner whatsoever. Nothing mentioned in this report is intended to or should be construed as creating a fiduciary relationship between the MA and any issuer or between the agency and any user of this report. The MA and its affiliates also do not act as an expert as defined under Section 2(38) of the Companies Act, 2013.
The MA or its affiliates may have credit rating or other commercial transactions with the entity to which the report pertains and may receive separate compensation for its ratings and certain credit-related analyses. We confirm that we do not perceive any conflict of interest in such relationship/interest while monitoring and reporting the utilization of the issue proceeds by the issuer.
We have submitted the report herewith in line with the format prescribed by SEBI, capturing our comments, where applicable. There are certain sections of the report under the title "Comments of the Board of Directors", that shall be captured by the Issuer's Management / Audit Committee of the Board of Directors subsequent to the MA submitting their report to the issuer and before dissemination of the report through stock exchanges. These sections have not been reviewed by the MA, and the MA takes no responsibility for such comments of the issuer's Management/Board.
Signature:
Name and designation of the Authorized Signatory: Saurabh Kamdar
Designation of Authorized person/Signing Authority: Director
1) Issuer Details:
Name of the issuer:
Syrma SGS Technology Limited
Names of the promoter:
a. Sandeep Tandon
b. Jasbir Singh Gujral
c. Veena Kumari Tandon
d. Tancom Electronics Private Limited
Industry/sector to which it belongs:
Electronics manufacturing
2) Issue Details
Issue Period:
Friday, August 12, 2022 to Thursday, August 18, 2022
Type of issue (public/rights):
Public Issue - Initial Public Offer (IPO)
Type of specified securities:
Equity Shares
IPO Grading, if any:
NA
Issue size:
Rs 8,401.26 million
Issue size comprises of fresh issuance/gross proceeds of
Rs 7,660.00 million (net proceeds of Rs 7,257.22 million*)
and an offer for sale of Rs 741.26 million
*CRISIL Ratings shall be monitoring the net proceeds amount
3) Details of the arrangement made to ensure the monitoring of issue proceeds:
Source of information
/certifications
Comments of
Comments
considered
by
Particulars
Reply
the Monitoring
of the Board
Monitoring Agency
Agency
of Directors
for preparation
of
report
Management
Whether
all utilization
is as per
undertaking,
Statutory Auditor
the disclosures
in
the
Offer
Yes/ No
Yes@
Yes
Certificate*,
Document?
Final Offer Document,
Bank Statements
Whether
shareholder
approval
has been obtained in case of
material
deviations
from
Yes/ No
NA
NA
NA
expenditures disclosed
in the
Offer Document?
Whether the means of finance for
Management
undertaking,
the disclosed objects of the issue
Yes/ No
No
No
Final Offer Document,
has changed?
Bank Statements
Is there any major deviation
observed
over
the
earlier
Yes/ No
NA
NA
NA
monitoring agency reports?
