Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Syrma SGS Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYRMA   INE0DYJ01015

SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(SYRMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:52 2022-11-14 am EST
278.20 INR   -2.91%
01:05pSyrma Sgs Technology : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
11/06Syrma Sgs Technology : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
07/01Syrma SGS Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syrma SGS Technology : Monitoring Agency Report

11/14/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: November 14, 2022

To,

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Service

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: SYRMA

Scrip Code: 543573

Subject: Report of the Monitoring Agency under Regulation 41 (4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to the aforesaid SEBI ICDR Regulations and SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the monitoring agency report in respect of utilization of proceeds of the initial public offer of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, issued by CRISIL Ratings Limited, Monitoring Agency. The said Monitoring Agency Report shall also be available on the Company's website at www.syrmasgs.com.

You are requested to take the same on record and disseminate to all concerned.

For Syrma SGS Technology Limited

Digital Signer:RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR

DN:CN=RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR,

E=RAHULSINNARKAR@YMAIL.COM,

RAHUL NITIN Phone=81df714db6789cff9249b46bfaf541f74564568825d6

b9345ab952faa0effb2d,

OID.2.5.4.65=509995ef7ba4424291f5978417320935,

SINNARKAR SERIALNUMBER=b9bcf8e135797b3768d2309cb346a72a

6ea327e8189e800907c77f94bc27409e, O=Personal,

L=THANE, S=MAHARASHTRA, PostalCode=421202,

Rahul SinnarkarC=IN

Date:14-Nov-22 23:16:35 +05:30

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: A39709

Place: Mumbai

Monitoring Agency Report

for

Syrma SGS Technology Limited

for the quarter ended

September 30, 2022

CRL/MAR/SYMTPL/2022-23/1003

November 14, 2022

To

Syrma SGS Technology Limited

Unit no. 601, 6th floor, Floral Deck PL MIDC,

Andheri (East) Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400093

Dear Sir,

Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 - in relation to the Initial

Public Offer ("IPO") of Syrma SGS Technology Limited ("the Company")

Pursuant to Regulation 41(2) of SEBI (lssue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") and Monitoring Agency Agreement dated August 02, 2022, we in our capacity of Monitoring Agent to the Company hereby enclose the Monitoring Agency Report as per Schedule XI of the SEBI ICDR Regulations towards utilization of proceeds of IPO for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Request you to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you,

For and on behalf of CRISIL Ratings Limited

Saurabh Kamdar

Director

Report of the Monitoring Agency (MA)

Name of the issuer: Syrma SGS Technology Limited

For quarter ended: September 2022

Name of the Monitoring Agency: CRISIL Ratings Limited

  1. Deviation from the objects: Not applicable
  2. Range of Deviation: Not applicable

Declaration:

We declare that this report provides an objective view of the utilization of the issue proceeds in relation to the objects of the issue based on the information provided by the Issuer and information obtained from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. The MA does not perform an audit and undertakes no independent verification of any information/ certifications/ statements it receives. This Report is not intended to create any legally binding obligations on the MA which accepts no responsibility, whatsoever, for loss or damage from the use of the said information. The views and opinions expressed herein do not constitute the opinion of MA to deal in any security of the Issuer in any manner whatsoever. Nothing mentioned in this report is intended to or should be construed as creating a fiduciary relationship between the MA and any issuer or between the agency and any user of this report. The MA and its affiliates also do not act as an expert as defined under Section 2(38) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The MA or its affiliates may have credit rating or other commercial transactions with the entity to which the report pertains and may receive separate compensation for its ratings and certain credit-related analyses. We confirm that we do not perceive any conflict of interest in such relationship/interest while monitoring and reporting the utilization of the issue proceeds by the issuer.

We have submitted the report herewith in line with the format prescribed by SEBI, capturing our comments, where applicable. There are certain sections of the report under the title "Comments of the Board of Directors", that shall be captured by the Issuer's Management / Audit Committee of the Board of Directors subsequent to the MA submitting their report to the issuer and before dissemination of the report through stock exchanges. These sections have not been reviewed by the MA, and the MA takes no responsibility for such comments of the issuer's Management/Board.

Signature:

Name and designation of the Authorized Signatory: Saurabh Kamdar

Designation of Authorized person/Signing Authority: Director

1) Issuer Details:

Name of the issuer:

Syrma SGS Technology Limited

Names of the promoter:

a. Sandeep Tandon

b. Jasbir Singh Gujral

c. Veena Kumari Tandon

d. Tancom Electronics Private Limited

Industry/sector to which it belongs:

Electronics manufacturing

2) Issue Details

Issue Period:

Friday, August 12, 2022 to Thursday, August 18, 2022

Type of issue (public/rights):

Public Issue - Initial Public Offer (IPO)

Type of specified securities:

Equity Shares

IPO Grading, if any:

NA

Issue size:

Rs 8,401.26 million

Issue size comprises of fresh issuance/gross proceeds of

Rs 7,660.00 million (net proceeds of Rs 7,257.22 million*)

and an offer for sale of Rs 741.26 million

*CRISIL Ratings shall be monitoring the net proceeds amount

3) Details of the arrangement made to ensure the monitoring of issue proceeds:

Source of information

/certifications

Comments of

Comments

considered

by

Particulars

Reply

the Monitoring

of the Board

Monitoring Agency

Agency

of Directors

for preparation

of

report

Management

Whether

all utilization

is as per

undertaking,

Statutory Auditor

the disclosures

in

the

Offer

Yes/ No

Yes@

Yes

Certificate*,

Document?

Final Offer Document,

Bank Statements

Whether

shareholder

approval

has been obtained in case of

material

deviations

from

Yes/ No

NA

NA

NA

expenditures disclosed

in the

Offer Document?

Whether the means of finance for

Management

undertaking,

the disclosed objects of the issue

Yes/ No

No

No

Final Offer Document,

has changed?

Bank Statements

Is there any major deviation

observed

over

the

earlier

Yes/ No

NA

NA

NA

monitoring agency reports?

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 18:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
01:05pSyrma Sgs Technology : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
11/06Syrma Sgs Technology : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
07/01Syrma SGS Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 17 568 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2023 1 361 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 49 180 M 607 M 607 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 132
Free-Float 100%
Chart SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Syrma SGS Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 278,20 INR
Average target price 350,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sreeram Sambasiva Srinivasan Chief Executive Officer
Bijay Kumar Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Sandeep Tandon Executive Chairman
Sreedharan N. G. Head-Design, Research & Development
Nagaraj Raghavendra Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYRMA SGS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED0.00%629
MEDIATEK INC.-41.43%35 823
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.44%17 781
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.89%15 459
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.55%9 757
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.39%7 511