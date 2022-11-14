Syrma SGS Technology : Monitoring Agency Report 11/14/2022 | 01:05pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Date: November 14, 2022 To, Listing Department Department of Corporate Service National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. Symbol: SYRMA Scrip Code: 543573 Subject: Report of the Monitoring Agency under Regulation 41 (4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to the aforesaid SEBI ICDR Regulations and SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith the monitoring agency report in respect of utilization of proceeds of the initial public offer of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, issued by CRISIL Ratings Limited, Monitoring Agency. The said Monitoring Agency Report shall also be available on the Company's website at www.syrmasgs.com. You are requested to take the same on record and disseminate to all concerned. For Syrma SGS Technology Limited Digital Signer:RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR DN:CN=RAHUL NITIN SINNARKAR, E=RAHULSINNARKAR@YMAIL.COM, RAHUL NITIN Phone=81df714db6789cff9249b46bfaf541f74564568825d6 b9345ab952faa0effb2d, OID.2.5.4.65=509995ef7ba4424291f5978417320935, SINNARKAR SERIALNUMBER=b9bcf8e135797b3768d2309cb346a72a 6ea327e8189e800907c77f94bc27409e, O=Personal, L=THANE, S=MAHARASHTRA, PostalCode=421202, Rahul SinnarkarC=IN Date:14-Nov-22 23:16:35 +05:30 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No: A39709 Place: Mumbai Monitoring Agency Report for Syrma SGS Technology Limited for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 CRL/MAR/SYMTPL/2022-23/1003 November 14, 2022 To Syrma SGS Technology Limited Unit no. 601, 6th floor, Floral Deck PL MIDC, Andheri (East) Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400093 Dear Sir, Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 - in relation to the Initial Public Offer ("IPO") of Syrma SGS Technology Limited ("the Company") Pursuant to Regulation 41(2) of SEBI (lssue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") and Monitoring Agency Agreement dated August 02, 2022, we in our capacity of Monitoring Agent to the Company hereby enclose the Monitoring Agency Report as per Schedule XI of the SEBI ICDR Regulations towards utilization of proceeds of IPO for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Request you to kindly take the same on records. Thanking you, For and on behalf of CRISIL Ratings Limited Saurabh Kamdar Director Report of the Monitoring Agency (MA) Name of the issuer: Syrma SGS Technology Limited For quarter ended: September 2022 Name of the Monitoring Agency: CRISIL Ratings Limited Deviation from the objects: Not applicable Range of Deviation: Not applicable Declaration: We declare that this report provides an objective view of the utilization of the issue proceeds in relation to the objects of the issue based on the information provided by the Issuer and information obtained from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. The MA does not perform an audit and undertakes no independent verification of any information/ certifications/ statements it receives. This Report is not intended to create any legally binding obligations on the MA which accepts no responsibility, whatsoever, for loss or damage from the use of the said information. The views and opinions expressed herein do not constitute the opinion of MA to deal in any security of the Issuer in any manner whatsoever. Nothing mentioned in this report is intended to or should be construed as creating a fiduciary relationship between the MA and any issuer or between the agency and any user of this report. The MA and its affiliates also do not act as an expert as defined under Section 2(38) of the Companies Act, 2013. The MA or its affiliates may have credit rating or other commercial transactions with the entity to which the report pertains and may receive separate compensation for its ratings and certain credit-related analyses. We confirm that we do not perceive any conflict of interest in such relationship/interest while monitoring and reporting the utilization of the issue proceeds by the issuer. We have submitted the report herewith in line with the format prescribed by SEBI, capturing our comments, where applicable. There are certain sections of the report under the title "Comments of the Board of Directors", that shall be captured by the Issuer's Management / Audit Committee of the Board of Directors subsequent to the MA submitting their report to the issuer and before dissemination of the report through stock exchanges. These sections have not been reviewed by the MA, and the MA takes no responsibility for such comments of the issuer's Management/Board. Signature: Name and designation of the Authorized Signatory: Saurabh Kamdar Designation of Authorized person/Signing Authority: Director 1) Issuer Details: Name of the issuer: Syrma SGS Technology Limited Names of the promoter: a. Sandeep Tandon b. Jasbir Singh Gujral c. Veena Kumari Tandon d. Tancom Electronics Private Limited Industry/sector to which it belongs: Electronics manufacturing 2) Issue Details Issue Period: Friday, August 12, 2022 to Thursday, August 18, 2022 Type of issue (public/rights): Public Issue - Initial Public Offer (IPO) Type of specified securities: Equity Shares IPO Grading, if any: NA Issue size: Rs 8,401.26 million Issue size comprises of fresh issuance/gross proceeds of Rs 7,660.00 million (net proceeds of Rs 7,257.22 million*) and an offer for sale of Rs 741.26 million *CRISIL Ratings shall be monitoring the net proceeds amount 3) Details of the arrangement made to ensure the monitoring of issue proceeds: Source of information /certifications Comments of Comments considered by Particulars Reply the Monitoring of the Board Monitoring Agency Agency of Directors for preparation of report Management Whether all utilization is as per undertaking, Statutory Auditor the disclosures in the Offer Yes/ No Yes@ Yes Certificate*, Document? Final Offer Document, Bank Statements Whether shareholder approval has been obtained in case of material deviations from Yes/ No NA NA NA expenditures disclosed in the Offer Document? Whether the means of finance for Management undertaking, the disclosed objects of the issue Yes/ No No No Final Offer Document, has changed? Bank Statements Is there any major deviation observed over the earlier Yes/ No NA NA NA monitoring agency reports? This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

