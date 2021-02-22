Log in
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SYRS)
Syros Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

02/22/2021 | 04:33pm EST
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that members of its management team will participate in panel discussions and present a corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 1
Panel Title: Novel Oncology Targets
Panel Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

33rd Annual Roth Conference
Date: Monday, March 15
Panel Title: Navigating Clinical Development in RARE Hematologic & Inflammatory Disease
Panel Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 16
Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the Roth and Oppenheimer presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -78,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 702 M 702 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 58,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 70,5x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,14 $
Last Close Price 11,39 $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nancy A. Simonian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Ferra Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wirth Chairman
Eric R. Olson Chief Scientific Officer
David A. Roth Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.98%702
CSL LIMITED-5.43%98 280
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.4.96%63 639
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.57%47 482
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.16.73%45 229
BIOGEN INC.13.68%42 403
