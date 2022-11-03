Advanced search
    SYRS   US87184Q2066

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SYRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39 2022-11-03 am EDT
4.155 USD   -2.24%
09:21aSyros Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Data from SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 Trial at 64th ASH Annual Meeting
BU
10/17Syros Pharmaceuticals Files Shelf for Potential Common Share Resale by Selling Shareholders
MT
10/06Syros Pharmaceuticals : Compliance with Minimum Bid Requirement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syros Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Data from SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 Trial at 64th ASH Annual Meeting

11/03/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present initial data from the safety lead-in portion of its ongoing SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 clinical trial at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. The SELECT-AML-1 trial is evaluating tamibarotene, Syros’ first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with newly diagnosed, unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with RARA gene overexpression.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Initial Results from SELECT-AML-1, a Phase 2 study of Tamibarotene in Combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine in RARA-positive Newly Diagnosed AML Patients Ineligible for Standard Induction Chemotherapy
Session Title: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster I
Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 5:30 – 7:30 pm CT (6:30 – 8:30 pm ET)
Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D
Publication Number: 1444

The abstract is now available online on the ASH Conference website at:
https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -125 M - -
Net cash 2022 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,0 M 86,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 95,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Average target price 43,40 $
Spread / Average Target 921%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy A. Simonian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Haas Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wirth Chairman
Eric R. Olson Chief Scientific Officer
David A. Roth Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-86.96%86
MODERNA, INC.-41.48%58 140
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.57%37 956
LONZA GROUP AG-35.04%36 719
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.40%26 371
SEAGEN INC.-16.49%23 969