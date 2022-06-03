Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SYRS   US87184Q1076

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SYRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.8841 USD   +15.30%
04:02pSyros Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/17HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10 From $15, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/17Alliance Global Adjusts Price Target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10 From $14, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Syros Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Syros Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the grant of restricted stock unit (RSU) awards for an aggregate of 77,850 shares of Syros common stock to four newly hired employees in connection with their commencement of employment with Syros. These RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs were granted on May 31, 2022, vest as to one-quarter of the shares on May 31, 2023 and as to an additional one quarter of the shares at the end of each successive year thereafter subject to the employee’s continued service with Syros, and are subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement covering the award and Syros’ 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,2 M 48,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,77 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 726%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy A. Simonian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Haas Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wirth Chairman
Eric R. Olson Chief Scientific Officer
David A. Roth Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-76.48%48
MODERNA, INC.-44.81%55 758
LONZA GROUP AG-24.92%44 229
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.00%41 653
SEAGEN INC.-12.55%24 887
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-27.53%18 246