  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYRS   US87184Q2066

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SYRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
3.220 USD   +0.94%
04:06pSyros Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/16SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12/16Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NasdaqGS:SYRS) dropped from NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syros Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/23/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the grant of restricted stock unit (RSU) awards for an aggregate of 14,200 shares of Syros common stock to four newly hired employees in connection with their commencement of employment with Syros. These RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The awards were granted on December 22, 2022, and vest as to one-quarter of the shares on December 31, 2023 and as to an additional one-quarter of the shares at the end of each successive year thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with Syros. These awards are subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement covering the award and Syros’ 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,5 M 64,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nancy A. Simonian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Haas Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wirth Chairman
Eric R. Olson Chief Scientific Officer
David A. Roth Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-90.21%65
MODERNA, INC.-17.97%80 040
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.00%37 731
LONZA GROUP AG-40.93%35 865
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.42.30%29 464
SEAGEN INC.-15.68%24 203