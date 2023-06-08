Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYRS   US87184Q2066

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SYRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
3.540 USD   -5.35%
07:31aSyros to Present at Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference
BU
06/01Syros Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/01Transcript : Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syros to Present at Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference

06/08/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will present a corporate overview at the Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Details are as follows:

Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, June 15
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is committed to developing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. Driven by the motivation to help patients with blood disorders that have largely eluded other targeted approaches, Syros is advancing a robust late-stage clinical pipeline, including tamibarotene, an oral selective RARα agonist in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression, and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Syros is also seeking partnerships for SY-5609, a highly selective and potent CDK7 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of select solid tumors, and multiple preclinical programs in oncology. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:31aSyros to Present at Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference
BU
06/01Syros Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
06/01Transcript : Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/25Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/25Syros Presents Data from Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SY-5609 in Advanced Solid Tumors ..
BU
05/25Syros Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SY-5609 in Advanc..
CI
05/11JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $15 From $16, Maintains..
MT
05/10Transcript : Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Earnings Flash (SYRS) SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q1 Revenue $3M
MT
05/10Syros Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -119 M - -
Net cash 2023 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,84x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 72,9 M 72,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -4,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,54 $
Average target price 23,80 $
Spread / Average Target 572%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy A. Simonian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Haas Chief Financial Officer
Peter Karl Wirth Chairman
Eric R. Olson Chief Scientific Officer
David A. Roth Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.39%73
MODERNA, INC.-30.07%47 884
LONZA GROUP AG28.67%47 689
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.80%38 700
SEAGEN INC.51.54%36 516
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.81%23 681
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer