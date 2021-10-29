Log in
    SYRS   US87184Q1076

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SYRS)
  Report
Syros to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Friday, November 5, 2021

10/29/2021
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 5, 2021 to report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial (866) 595-4538 (domestic) or (636) 812-6496 (international) and refer to conference ID 3287324. A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors and blood cancers. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -95,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 252 M 252 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 95,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,26 $
Average target price 17,14 $
Spread / Average Target 302%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy A. Simonian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Haas Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wirth Chairman
Eric R. Olson Chief Scientific Officer
David A. Roth Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-60.74%252
CSL LIMITED5.88%103 171
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.12.06%62 844
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.7.26%50 190
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.6.16%38 185