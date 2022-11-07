Advanced search
    SYRS   US87184Q2066

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SYRS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
4.160 USD   -0.95%
11/04Syros Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
11/03Syros Pharmaceuticals to Present Initial Data from SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 Trial at 64th ASH Annual Meeting
BU
10/17Syros Pharmaceuticals Files Shelf for Potential Common Share Resale by Selling Shareholders
MT
Syros to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

11/07/2022 | 07:36am EST
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 14, 2022 to report its third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please register using the conference link here. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. A webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -125 M - -
Net cash 2022 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84,2 M 84,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 95,0%
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Average target price 43,40 $
Spread / Average Target 943%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nancy A. Simonian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Haas Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wirth Chairman
Eric R. Olson Chief Scientific Officer
David A. Roth Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-87.24%84
MODERNA, INC.-37.63%60 858
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.66%37 910
LONZA GROUP AG-37.08%35 629
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.86%25 632
SEAGEN INC.-17.71%23 620