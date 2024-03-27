Health-care companies rose sharply as traders chased gains in one of the year's leading sectors.

Big pharma company Merck is making a big bet that its new drug, approved Tuesday in the U.S. for a potentially fatal lung disease, will take the company a long way toward heading off a massive revenue decline later this decade.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals fell after the company recorded a wider loss in the fourth quarter than analysts had been expecting.

