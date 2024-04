Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced the grant of a restricted stock unit (RSU) award for 8,400 shares of Syros common stock to one newly hired employee in connection with commencing employment with Syros. This RSU was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The award was granted on March 29, 2024, and vests as to one-quarter of the shares on March 31, 2025, and as to an additional one-quarter of the shares at the end of each successive year thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with Syros. These awards are subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement covering the awards and Syros’ 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is committed to developing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. Driven by the motivation to help patients with blood disorders that have largely eluded other targeted approaches, Syros is developing tamibarotene, an oral selective RARα agonist in frontline patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402068298/en/