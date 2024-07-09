(Alliance News) - SYS-DAT on Monday evening announced that it had received a disclosure of significant holdings from Alkemia Capital Partners SGR Spa.

The latter informed the company that the threshold of 5 percent of SYS-DAT's share capital had been exceeded. The communication was simultaneously forwarded by Alkemia Capital Partners SGR to Consob.

SYS-DAT closed Monday's session in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR3.70 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.