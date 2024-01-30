Sysco Corporation is North America no. 1 distributor of food products for food industry services and out of home catering sectors. The net sales by market break down as follows: - restaurant (62%); - restaurants (66%); - hospitals and nursing homes (9%); - schools, universities and government organizations (6%); - hotels and motels (5%); - other (14%). Net sales by family of products break down between fresh and frozen meats (19%), dry and canned products (16%), frozen fruits, vegetables and bakery products (15%), poultry (11%), dairy products (10%), fresh products (8%), paper and disposable products (8%), seafood (5%), beverages (3%) and other (5%). At the end of June 2021, the group had 326 distribution facilities worldwide. Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (83.1%), Canada (7.6%), the United Kingdom (3.3%), France (2.1%) and other (3.9%).

