SYSCO CORPORATION
Sysco Corporation

Equities

SYY

US8718291078

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 09:31:11 2024-01-30 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
75.52 USD +0.47% Intraday chart for Sysco Corporation -0.58% +2.79%
02:57pm Correction: Sysco Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Fiscal 2024 Outlook Maintained MT
02:01pm Earnings Flash (SYY) SYSCO CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $19.29B, vs. Street Est of $19.32B MT

Latest news about Sysco Corporation

North American Morning Briefing : Microsoft Kicks -2- DJ
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Refunding fuel, megacaps update, China ailing RE
Academy Sports & Outdoors Names New Chief Supply Chain Officer MT
Transcript : Sysco Corporation Presents at 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, Dec-05-2023 08:00 AM
Sysco Corporation Launches One Planet. One Table., Featuring the U.S. Foodservice Assortment of Certified and Sustainably Focused Products CI
Sysco Insider Sold Shares Worth $157,872, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Sysco Corporation completed the acquisition of Edward Don & Company, LLC from Vestar Capital Partners, LLC and Don family. CI
Declaration of Voting Results by Sysco Corporation CI
Sysco Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.50 per Share, Payable Jan. 26 to Stockholders of Record Jan. 5 MT
Sysco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment, Payable on January 26, 2024 CI
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ
Trian reports new position in Allstate, increased stake in Disney RE
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day DJ
Nelson Peltz's Trian Reports Allstate and Sysco Stakes DJ
Blue Star Foods Signs 2-Year Bid Award Purchase Agreement with Sysco Corporation CI
UBS Adjusts Sysco Price Target to $83 From $87, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Sysco Price Target to $76 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Sysco to $76 From $75, Keeps Equalweight Rating MT
Transcript : Sysco Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
Food distributor Sysco misses sales estimates on soft demand RE
Sysco's Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Fiscal 2024 Outlook Maintained MT
Earnings Flash (SYY) SYSCO CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $19.62B, vs. Street Est of $19.71B MT
Tranche Update on Sysco Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 20, 2021. CI

Company Profile

Sysco Corporation is North America no. 1 distributor of food products for food industry services and out of home catering sectors. The net sales by market break down as follows: - restaurant (62%); - restaurants (66%); - hospitals and nursing homes (9%); - schools, universities and government organizations (6%); - hotels and motels (5%); - other (14%). Net sales by family of products break down between fresh and frozen meats (19%), dry and canned products (16%), frozen fruits, vegetables and bakery products (15%), poultry (11%), dairy products (10%), fresh products (8%), paper and disposable products (8%), seafood (5%), beverages (3%) and other (5%). At the end of June 2021, the group had 326 distribution facilities worldwide. Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (83.1%), Canada (7.6%), the United Kingdom (3.3%), France (2.1%) and other (3.9%).
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
08:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
S&P 500
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sysco Corporation

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
75.17 USD
Average target price
82.17 USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.32%
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
+2.79% 37 914 M $
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+4.69% 444 B $
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
+1.79% 33 475 M $
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+4.95% 31 081 M $
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
-3.44% 29 049 M $
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+0.10% 26 922 M $
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+0.79% 25 949 M $
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+10.44% 20 257 M $
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
+5.46% 17 353 M $
CP ALL Stock CP ALL
-6.25% 13 299 M $
