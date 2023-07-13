By Colin Kellaher

NextEra Energy on Thursday said it inked an agreement with Sysco to develop tailored solutions to support the foodservice giant's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

NextEra, based in June Beach, Fla., said its NextEra Energy Resources unit will develop a customized strategy to help Sysco achieve its goal of sourcing 100% renewable energy for its global operations.

The renewable-energy target is part of Sysco's goal to lower Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 27.5% by 2030.

